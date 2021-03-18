Nick Jonas Releases 'This Is Heaven' Music Video Today



After electrifying music from multiple angles, appearing in blockbuster films, and launching successful business ventures,

In 2017, he contributed the Golden New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas releases the official music video for, “This Is Heaven” today. The track is off of his recently released album, Spaceman Deluxe.Directed by Daniel Broadley and shot in London, Windsor, and Southampton, the visual begins with Nick finishing the last page of a script on an old school typewriter in a massive mission control center. It intercuts scenes of him in a lush forest with a performance at St. John’s Church in Hyde Park. Taking over the church, he’s joined by the London Community Gospel Choir led by Anthony Williams with accompaniment from David Angol on sax, Aaron Graham on drums, and Leiah Fournier on keys. Donning a white suit and belting to the heavens, the choir uplifts his astounding vocal runs with style, soul, and spirit.After electrifying music from multiple angles, appearing in blockbuster films, and launching successful business ventures, Nick Jonas still challenges himself and popular culture. Of course, his story as one-third of Jonas Brothers remains well-documented - especially given the band’s chart-dominating 2019 comeback Happiness Begins, sold out tours, and subsequent GRAMMY Award nomination. At the same time, he established himself as a dynamic solo artist with a penchant for breaking boundaries. 2014’s self-titled Nick Jonas yielded the triple-platinum “Jealous,” double-platinum “Chains,” and gold-certified “Levels.” Its 2016 follow-up Last Year Was Complicated spawned the anthem “Close” [feat. Tove Lo] and brought his streams into the billions.In 2017, he contributed the Golden Globe Award-nominated “Home” to the Ferdinand soundtrack. Meanwhile, his songwriting would be recognized with the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016. Along the way, he also captivated audiences as a re-occurring judge on NBC’s The Voice and in big screen favorites such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, UglyDolls, Midway, Jumanji: The Next Level, Chaos Walking and more. However, he made an album unlike anything else he’s ever done before with 2021’s Spaceman [Island Records]. On this cosmic pop odyssey uplifted by analog synths and glorious choruses, he blasts off to new territory again-led by the first release “Spaceman.”



