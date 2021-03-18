Westlife Sign A New Deal With Warner Music UK Label East West Records





A spokesman for the band said at the time: "They’ve agreed a mutual parting of ways with EMI and details of a new and groundbreaking partnership are imminent.

“The next 18 months are shaping up to be the band’s busiest, including a new album, sold-out stadium shows - featuring a first show at Wembley Stadium - plus their biggest-ever global tour, which will include their first-ever American shows.

“The band are also considering opportunities for a spectacular end-of-year TV show and a documentary special.”

And on St Patrick's Day (17.03.21), the Irish group have announced their label news and teased new music.



They said: “Not only is it St Patrick’s Day but we are also celebrating our brand new partnership with East West and Warner Music. We have found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us, in what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music!”



It's also great to be reunited with Sonny Takhar and to be working together again after 20 years!"




