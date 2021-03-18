Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers Will Stop In Greenville On April 28, 2021





Their southern run continues at Yeehaw Brewing Company in Nashville, TN on April 21st, before Park Tavern at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA hosts the band on April 22nd. Then, on April 23rd, the



As COVID-19 drastically altered life as we knew it, frontman Joe Hertler recalls the night in February 2020 when the band had to cancel their tour, and immediately rented a van to head home, embracing uncertainty and change like never before. "Change, I believe, is an expression of nature's joy - and over the next year, we bunkered down, did what we were instructed to do, and learned to live our lives without live music. Humanity adapted, as it always does. I dare to say a sense of normalcy even emerged from the chaos, as we learned the value of patience."



With a renewed sense of optimism, Hertler continues, "The lengthening light of spring will soon crack through winter's shell - and it seems, perhaps, that we're on track to return to life as it was. Outdoor, socially-distant show opportunities have been approved in many communities - and we,



The band invites you to join them as they aim to bring a rainbow after the storm unleashed by a deadly pandemic. Joe echoes, "I have a feeling that 2021 is going to be one of the most refreshingly memorable years that any of us have yet to live."



See below for a list of dates & locations, and get tickets & more information here: joehertler.com



JOE HERTLER & THE RAINBOW SEEKERS WITH PROXIMA PARADA APRIL 2021 TOUR DATES:

APRIL 16th, 2021 - DALLAS, TX - THE RUSTIC

APRIL 17th, 2021 - HOUSTON, TX - THE RUSTIC

APRIL 18th, 2021 - AUSTIN, TX - EMPIRE GARAGE

APRIL 21st, 2021 - NASHVILLE, TN - YEEHAW BREWING COMPANY

APRIL 22nd, 2021 - ATLANTA, GA - PARK TAVERN AT PIEDMONT PARK

APRIL 23rd, 2021- CHARLOTTE, NC - LENNY BOY BREWING

APRIL 24th, 2021 - CHARLESTON, SC - POUR HOUSE

APRIL 28th, 2021 - GREENVILLE, SC - QUEST BREWING

APRIL 29th, 2021 - ASHEVILLE, NC - SALVAGE STATION

