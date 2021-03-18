Award Winning Pop Artist Eli Rose Debuts New Track 'Loin De Toi' Ft. Kemmler





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, pop artist Eli Rose dropped her first single of 2021. Titled, "Loin De Toi" featuring French rapper Kemmler the track comes via Maison Barclay Canada/Universal Music. The single, written by Rose and Kemmler along with Marseille-based producers Tolec and Duane Charly, came to be after Montreal-based Rose discovered the Paris-based rapper on Instagram. Describing the how it all came to be, Rose commented, It was over a year ago that I accidentally discovered Kemmler's music through Instagram and it was love at first sight!," She continued, "I DM'd him and proposed that we meet up for a writing session the next time I was in Paris. Finally we made it happen and we wrote "Loin De Toi"' in one day with his producer-friends, and safe to say it was a memorable experience!"The chart-topping artist recently hit several career milestones. Since her self-titled debut album released in late 2019 the artist has reached over 12 million global streams and seen several of her songs hit the BDS Top 10. Earlier this month Rose received two prestigious ADISQ awards at the annual ADISQ Rencontres gala for 1st album on BDS Radio and 1st album on Local Radio. These are not the first ADISQ wins for Rose, in 2020 she won her very first ADISQ for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and a Francophone 2020 Popular Music Award. It's just the beginning for the francophone pop-artist. Stay tuned for more from Eli Rose.Translating her experiences into energetic and emotionally charged anthems, Eli Rose tells an unforgettable and undeniable tales through catchy and candid Francophone pop on her 2019 self-titled full-length debut, Eli Rose [Maison Barclay Canada / Universal Music Canada]. The 10-song album includes collaborations with Ruffsound (Koriass, Loud, Zaho), DRMS (Ariane Moffatt, Fanny Bloom), Realmind (Loud, Allie X), Banx & Ranx (Sean Paul, Ella Eyre), June Nawakii (Nicki Minaj), Billboard (Britney Spears, Shakira) and Mike Clay (Robotaki, Clay and Friends). A near-decade career prepared her to share such a candid story. She first made waves as one half of Eli et Papillon, releasing the self-titled Eli et Papillon in 2011 and Colorythmie in 2015. During 2016, she attended SOCAN's Kenekt Song Camp where she first linked up with collaborators RUFFSOUND [Dua Lipa, Loud, Zaho], Mike Clay [Clay and Friends], D R M S [Ariane Moffatt] and June Nawakii [Nicki Minaj]. A year later, she independently dropped "Soleil" and bubbled up to the BDS Top 10. Signing to Universal Music Canada's new label Maison Barclay Canada, she dove into creating her proper debut in 2018. She prefaced the album by dropping "Tôt ou tard" and the follow-up single "Carrousel" written in collaboration with Montreal duo Banx & Ranx.




