Jason Mraz, Avett Brothers And Michael Franti Headline Rock The RoC Benefit Concert

For information on the concert, to reserve your ticket, and back the Kickstarter please visit https://rocktheroc.org/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cannabinoid research foundation Realm of Caring (RoC) today announced a paramount lineup for its inaugural benefit concert Rock the RoC, streaming on Nugs.tv on April 7, Charlotte Figi Day. Confirmed musical guests include The Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz and Michael Franti as headliners, alongside 2020 Grammy-nominated artist Ruthie Foster, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Glen Phillips, Graham Nash, The War and Treaty, and Johnnyswim, along with others. Special appearances include Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Gov. Jared Polis.“We intend to expand Rock the RoC year after year as a space where the global community can come together to impactfully celebrate CBD pioneer Charlotte Figi and her legacy surrounding cannabinoid therapy,” said Heather Jackson, Realm of Caring’s President. “The beautiful thing about music is it carries out the three messages we hope individuals gain from this experience: to inspire, build connections and facilitate action toward a greater cause.”Fans, friends and advocates are encouraged to support global change for plant medicine by donating through RockTheRoC.org. Event sponsor Charlotte’s Web joins RoC in calling on businesses worldwide to join the initiative. Contributions support RoC’s mission to serve consumers and medical professionals through the nation’s only source of naturalistic medical cannabis data collection in partnership with Johns Hopkins University, RoC’s free call center and its grant program for families in need.“When you #RockTheRoC, you are improving the life of someone who is most likely out of medical options,” Jackson continued. “You are helping someone to take control of their health through plant therapy and increasing access to potentially life-saving therapies and grants that can completely change the trajectory for a family in need.”For information on the concert, to reserve your ticket, and back the Kickstarter please visit https://rocktheroc.org/



