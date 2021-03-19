R&B Singer Alek Virago Is Set To Release 3 New Singles



To challenge herself, she paired up with Grammy Award-winning Producer & Vocal Coach J-Stylz, who told the Press, “I can’t wait for the world to hear the Amazingly Talented Alek Virago.” After crafting songs for her first five singles, she paired up with Grammy nominated producer, engineer, and co-owner AJ Lee to release her new music. Her first singles quickly reached over 70 countries in just two months of their release, and her music is gaining local and national attention and will soon be topping the music charts. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B’s best-kept secret, Alek Virago, will release her three new singles; ‘When It Comes to You’, ‘Can’t Control’, and ‘WAWD (What are we doing)’ later this month.Alek Virago has gone past breakout to trending artiste and established herself as an Artist on the Rise to Watch. She is quickly making a name for herself, and her music ranges from R&B to Soul to Pop. Her vocal range has been catching the attention of top music producers and executives worldwide.Alek puts everything on the line when singing about love and loyalty in our Modern-day society. Her style does not go unnoticed when you listen to her lyrics and feel her raw emotions exposed so beautifully when she sings. Alek is a powerhouse vocalist with her melodic harmonies, and that is what we can expect from her new singles.In ‘What Are We Doing (WAWD)’, Alek is taking the bold step and asking on behalf of women everywhere, the question so many are not brave enough or prepared to ask. Pouring over lyrics like: “what are we doing between me and you babe, cause’ these shaky moves got me confused… I don’t want it if it’s not all mine…” Women everywhere will be able to identify with and certainly add this song to their playlist favorites.‘Can’t Control’ will be a favorite as Alek perfectly balances excellent pitch and truthful lyrics with the heady feelings of what it’s like to be in love with someone who reciprocates. “I’m not the type to get emotional, but you got me feeling things I can’t control…” Alek uniquely combines real-life experiences, which are portrayed through the lyrics of her songs.In December of 2019, Singer & Songwriter Alek Virago recorded her first single at Black Pearl Studios in Charlotte, NC. She started working with 5x RIAA Certified Platinum & Gold Engineer & Producer Danny Hurl. The two connected on her first session, and he compared her to the likes of top pop artist SZA. Alek has set herself apart as a distinct vocalist in the R&B world.To challenge herself, she paired up with Grammy Award-winning Producer & Vocal Coach J-Stylz, who told the Press, “I can’t wait for the world to hear the Amazingly Talented Alek Virago.” After crafting songs for her first five singles, she paired up with Grammy nominated producer, engineer, and co-owner AJ Lee to release her new music. Her first singles quickly reached over 70 countries in just two months of their release, and her music is gaining local and national attention and will soon be topping the music charts.



