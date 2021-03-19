Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 19/03/2021

Kali Uchis Debuts Self-Directed Video For Viral Hit 'Telepatia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis debuts the self-directed video for her viral hit “telepatía” today! Shot in her hometown of Pereira, Colombia, the video showcases Uchis’ Colombian roots.
“The song happened so naturally and I wanted the video to reflect that,” Uchis says. “Nothing overproduced, just the beautiful natural magic of the country I have had the honor of also calling home my entire life, Colombia. Enjoy.”

With more than 131 million global streams, the track sits at #1 on Apple Music’s Top Latin Songs, #2 on the Spotify Global Viral Chart and #2 on the Global Top Songs Chart. The song has also been added to some of Spotify’s biggest playlists including ¡Viva Latino!, Today’s Top Hits and Pop Rising. “telepatía” is taken from Uchis’ second studio album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, out now via Interscope to widespread critical acclaim, featuring singles “La Luz” with Jhay Cortez and “Aquí Yo Mando” with Rico Nasty and appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jowell & Randy.

Furthermore, Uchis—who won her first Grammy for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada for “10%” at the 2021 Grammy Awards earlier this week—is nominated for her first Latin American Music Award for Favorite Pop Album this year and is the only female nominated in the category. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Telemundo from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on April 15, starting at 7pm/6c with a red carpet preshow and followed at 8pm/7c by the three-hour awards show.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis’ 2018 debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.






