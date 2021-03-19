Yungblud Unveils 'Life On Mars? (Live At A Bowie Celebration 2021)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today YUNGBLUD releases Life on Mars? (Live at A Bowie Celebration 2021). The David Bowie cover is available via Locomotion / Interscope Records. On January 9th, 2021, YUNGBLUD performed this amazing rendition of "Life On Mars? for A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!
The star-studded event was produced by longtime Bowie collaborator and pianist Mike Garson, Kerry Brown and Rolling Live Studios.
Bowies original version of Life on Mars? appeared on his 1971 album Hunky Dory.
Yungblud released his second studio album Weird!, which also features a song called Mars, this past December. Last week, the singer hosted a benefit livestream in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), featuring appearances by Tommy Lee, Machine Gun Kelly, Dave Navarro, Avril Lavigne, and more.