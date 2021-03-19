Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 19/03/2021

Yungblud Unveils 'Life On Mars? (Live At A Bowie Celebration 2021)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today YUNGBLUD releases Life on Mars? (Live at A Bowie Celebration 2021). The David Bowie cover is available via Locomotion / Interscope Records. On January 9th, 2021, YUNGBLUD performed this amazing rendition of "Life On Mars? for A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!
The star-studded event was produced by longtime Bowie collaborator and pianist Mike Garson, Kerry Brown and Rolling Live Studios.
Bowies original version of Life on Mars? appeared on his 1971 album Hunky Dory.




Yungblud released his second studio album Weird!, which also features a song called Mars, this past December. Last week, the singer hosted a benefit livestream in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), featuring appearances by Tommy Lee, Machine Gun Kelly, Dave Navarro, Avril Lavigne, and more.






