RnB 19/03/2021

Coda Meraki Shares New Single & Music Video 'Spotless Mind'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emo pop / rap artist Coda Meraki is putting his own spin on cult classic film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, nearly 17 years to the day its release. Today he has shared his new single “Spotless Mind,” premiering now on Alternative Press.

“I love the cold, cut and dry way the film conveys the feeling of wanting to start over,” shares Coda Meraki. “To be rid of emotionally draining memories, moments, and mistakes that make us all who we are. The idea of a clean slate.“

Coda Meraki grew up in the grunge rock, rap, and pop influenced 90’s, and in his early days gravitated towards deeply emotional pace setters such as Frank Sinatra, Kurt Cobain, Chester Bennington, and Gerard Way. His 2020 pandemic indie debut album When The World is Upside Down was met with fierce excitement gaining traction from his Instagram, Spotify, and Soundcloud social media following of over 10,000. The record garnered over 300,000 plays in its first three months.






