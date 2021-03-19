Girl In Red Shares 'Serotonin' Acapella Video + Announces UK/EU Tour 2022

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
girl in red - aka Marie Ulven - is set to release her highly anticipated debut album if i could make it go quiet on April 30th via AWAL and today she shares an acapella video for the hit single “Serotonin”. The song has been streamed more than 6 million times since it’s release earlier this month and has been ascending the US Alternative chart. Here we see her deliver a stripped down, goosebump inducing version of the song which shows a new depth to Ulven’s songwriting and vocal performance.
if i could make it go quiet is entirely self-written by girl in red, and co-produced by Matias
Tellez. “Serotonin” is also co-produced by GRAMMY®-winning producer FINNEAS. The track’s characteristically raw, honest and questioning lyrics delve into the singer-songwriter-producer’s psyche, set to the most irrepressibly crisp, beat-driven earworm that girl in red has penned to date.
Now, with the dawn of if i could make it go quiet, girl in red is set to cement her place as one of alternative pop’s breakthrough voices: someone able to articulate the experience of modern youth in all its contradictions, and yet resonate with listeners across the age, gender and background spectrums too.