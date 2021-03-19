Girl In Red Shares 'Serotonin' Acapella Video + Announces UK/EU Tour 2022





Now, with the dawn of if i could make it go quiet, girl in red is set to cement her place as one of alternative pop’s breakthrough voices: someone able to articulate the experience of modern youth in all its contradictions, and yet resonate with listeners across the age, gender and background spectrums too. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) girl in red - aka Marie Ulven - is set to release her highly anticipated debut album if i could make it go quiet on April 30th via AWAL and today she shares an acapella video for the hit single “Serotonin”. The song has been streamed more than 6 million times since it’s release earlier this month and has been ascending the US Alternative chart. Here we see her deliver a stripped down, goosebump inducing version of the song which shows a new depth to Ulven’s songwriting and vocal performance.if i could make it go quiet is entirely self-written by girl in red, and co-produced by Matias Tellez. “Serotonin” is also co-produced by GRAMMY®-winning producer FINNEAS. The track’s characteristically raw, honest and questioning lyrics delve into the singer-songwriter-producer’s psyche, set to the most irrepressibly crisp, beat-driven earworm that girl in red has penned to date.Now, with the dawn of if i could make it go quiet, girl in red is set to cement her place as one of alternative pop’s breakthrough voices: someone able to articulate the experience of modern youth in all its contradictions, and yet resonate with listeners across the age, gender and background spectrums too.



