Singer/Songwriter Stephen Winston Releases New Single 'All Quiet In The Bronx'

Unlike many artists who pursue their dreams and later abandon them to go the straight and narrow route, Winston set his musical dreams aside for years, achieving corporate success with AT&T and a later communications start-up during the 90s dot com boom - all of which has helped lay the foundation for a now thriving DIY career. "I taught myself to play piano and guitar in college at the University of Idaho, then the University of Arizona," says Winston, who has bounced between California and Colorado and currently lives in Pasadena.

"All Quiet in the Bronx" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/stephenwinston_allquietinthebronx New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Winston penned the edgy yet haunting mid-tempo pop rocker "All Quiet in the Bronx" based on his memory of an extraordinary post 9/11 New York Yankees game, when President Bush threw out the first pitch and Irish tenor Ronan Tynan sang "God Bless America." But he could easily be singing about our priorities now: "It's all about today, and what's the deal for me/It's all about the rush/for the cell phones, the instant messages. . .It's all about the fight and the left and the right/it's all about the victory at any price."Influenced by the ongoing releases of Neil Young and Elton John Archives, singer-songwriter Stephen Winston's latest soulful, heartfelt and insightful, mostly retrospective sixth album One True Story produced by Michael Pfeifer, showcases the artist's early evolution as a songwriter. "All Quiet in the Bronx" is the newest single from the recently released archive collection from Winston with a previous single "One True Story" being released earlier this year. The track is also accompanied by a lyric video as well."Each of the songs on the album has a unique and distinct back story which I describe in the Music section of my website." Says Winston. "It has been interesting to listen to music recorded so long ago and trying to remember the sessions and how Michael and I actually came up with the finished product. As for the new song, I wrote and recorded it just as COVID-19 was emerging and am grateful to have completed it before everything was shut down."Unlike many artists who pursue their dreams and later abandon them to go the straight and narrow route, Winston set his musical dreams aside for years, achieving corporate success with AT&T and a later communications start-up during the 90s dot com boom - all of which has helped lay the foundation for a now thriving DIY career. "I taught myself to play piano and guitar in college at the University of Idaho, then the University of Arizona," says Winston, who has bounced between California and Colorado and currently lives in Pasadena.For more on Stephen Winston go to www.stephenwinstonmusic.com"All Quiet in the Bronx" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/stephenwinston_allquietinthebronx



