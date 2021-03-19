Rose Betts Releases 'Song To The Siren' As Part Of Zack Snyder's Justice League Original Motion Picture Soundtrack



Hallelujah Performed by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK singer/songwriter Rose Betts has release "Song To The Siren" as part of Zack Snyder's Justice League (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), out today on WaterTower Music.The soundtrack features a brand-new score to accompany Snyder's vision for the film, created by GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum producer, musician, composer and educator Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL (Mad Max: Fury Road, Deadpool, the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong), alongside 2 songs to open and close the soundtrack: "Song To The Siren" performed by Rose Betts and " Hallelujah " performed by Allison Crowe.Rose Betts is a London-born singer-songwriter with an uncanny ability to pen beautiful hooks and lyrics with a depth beyond her years. Rose also works on other music projects besides her own, one of those being Bazzi's "Young & Alive," which received a Best Remixed Recording GRAMMY nomination at the 63rd Annual Awards.Since 2001, Allison Crowe has released 26 albums, singles, EPs and compilations, primarily via her own label - creating more than 200 unique tracks which embrace roots, rock, Celtic, folk, jazz, soul, Canadiana and Broadway and bridges tradition with inventive exploration.The music accompanies the film's storyline- determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.2 early tracks from Holkenborg, "Middle Mass (From Zack Snyder's Justice League)", and "The Crew At Warpower (From Zack Snyder's Justice League)" were released early to give fans the opportunity to experience music from the film before its release.Zack Snyder's Justice League will be made available worldwide day and date with the US HBO Max debut on THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (*with a small number of exceptions). The feature film will be available internationally to rent, buy, stream or watch via HBO services, local TV providers, or a range of digital platforms. And the soundtrack releases worldwide the same day.Tom Holkenborg calls Zack Snyder's Justice League (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) his "Mount Everest of Scores." Indeed, the album's nearly 4 hours of music showcases his colossal output on a project which was a massive and deeply personal undertaking for him, given his and Zack Snyder's years-deep connection on the film. The two worked together on Snyder's original musical vision for the film in 2016; and have now come back together to see that vision come to fruition."Scoring Zack Snyder's Justice League has been a project like no other in my career," explains the composer. "It's a four-and-a- half-hour movie. I wrote so much music! The score is, at times, fully electronic, and at other times fully orchestral. It included many global elements, rock and even trap. And it was all written during Covid, so it was an incredibly hands on, isolated and intense experience; and I think that comes out in the score. This project demanded so much on so many levels, and all of us involved owed it to the fans and Zack to give it everything we had."Unquestionably, the album does showcase the best of Tom Holkenborg, who was inspired to put everything he had into the opus. The soundtrack highlights his full spectrum as a composer, and draws on his experience as a rock producer, electronic music producer, his world music collaborations, and love of classical orchestration and classical film scoring. Yet even with that wide-ranging stylistic mix, this body of work brilliantly illuminates a passionate cohesiveness amidst a more aggressive and more dramatic offering than anything the composer has previously put forth.The Zack Snyder's Justice League (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available March 18. Track list below.Song to the Siren Performed by Rose BettsA Hunter GathersMigratoryThings Fall ApartWonder Woman Defending / And What Rough BeastWorld Ending FireMiddle MassLong DivisionNo Paradise, No FallThe Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony SleepAs Above, So BelowNo Dog, No MasterTake This Kingdom by ForceA Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked YouCyborg Becoming / Human All Too HumanThe Path Chooses YouAquaman Returning / Carry Your Own WaterThe Provenance of Something GatheredWe Do This TogetherThe Will to PowerSmoke Become FireI Teach You, the OvermanA Glimmer at the Door of the LivingHow We Achieve OurselvesThe Sun Forever RisingUnderworldSuperman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of HoursBeyond Good and EvilMonument BuilderMonument DestroyerUrgrundSo Begins the EndThe House of BelongingEarthlingFlight Is Our NatureIndivisibleAnd the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / ImmovableAt the Speed of ForceMy Broken BoyThat Terrible StrengthAn Eternal Reoccurrence of ChangeWe Slay OurselvesYour Own House Turned to AshesAll of You Undisturbed CitiesThe Art of Preserving FireThe Crew at WarpowerThe Foundation Theme (from Zack Snyder's Justice League)Batman, a Duty to Fight / To SeeBatman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be SeenWonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World AwakenedFlash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is NowHallelujah Performed by Allison Crowe.



