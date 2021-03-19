Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 19/03/2021

Chris Cornell's 'No One Sings Like You Anymore' Physical Album Now Available

Chris Cornell's 'No One Sings Like You Anymore' Physical Album Now Available
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Vicky Cornell and her children, Toni and Christopher, on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate in conjunction with UMe, release the physical/vinyl version of No One Sings Like You Anymore, Chris Cornell's handpicked collection of 10 cover songs, which he personally selected and sequenced to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him. No One Sings Like You Anymore was released digitally in December 2020, with track "Patience" charting as the #1 Rock Radio Hit.

Recorded by Chris in 2016, the album, which is his last fully completed studio album, features his renditions of John Lennon's "Watching The Wheels," Ghostland Observatory's "Sad Sad City," Harry Nilsson's "Jump Into The Fire," Carl Hall's "You Don't Know Nothing About Love," Electric Light Orchestra's "Showdown," Terry Reid's "To Be Treated Rite," Lorraine Ellison's "Stay With Me Baby" (originally released for HBO's show Vinyl), "Get It While You Can," popularized by Janis Joplin, and a new studio recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U," written by Prince. Chris' cover of Gun's & Roses "Patience," which was released on his birthday last year, and earned him his first solo Billboard Number 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, is also included on the album.

All instruments on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Chris Cornell and Brendan O'Brien, who also produced & mixed the album. The album is a special gift for Chris' fans and long-term supporters, but the Cornell family hopes that new fans and listeners will be inspired by Chris' powerful and unique voice in these stunning renditions.

No One Sings Live You Anymore Track List:
Get It While You Can
Jump Into The Fire
Sad Sad City
Patience
Nothing Compares 2 U
Watching The Wheels
You Don't Know Nothing About Love
Showdown
To Be Treated Rite
Stay With Me Baby
For more information visit: ChrisCornell.com






Most read news of the week
Imagine Dragons Debut 'Follow You' Music Video Featuring It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Stars Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson
Evanescence, Incendium And Heavy Metal Entertainment Debut 'Echoes From The Void' Graphic Anthology Series Under Opus Imprint
3Mind Blight Teams With Trysette On New Single "Situations"
New Zealand's SIX60 Confirm World's Largest Concert In Over A Year!
Tom Zanetti Drops Official Video For 'Didn't Know'
Black Pistol Fire Share Official Music Video For First Single 'Look Alive'
Laufey Shares New Music Video 'Best Friend'
Vikingur Olafsson Presents New Album Debussy - Rameau Reflections Released This Friday
93rd Academy Awards - Oscars 2021 The Complete Nominations List


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088279 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014736652374268 secs