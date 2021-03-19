

Fans can tune into a live video stream on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX). The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia's Pop, Hot AC and Rhythm radio stations at 7pm local time, as well as on Today's Mix and Hit Nation digital stations at 7pm ET/4pm PT.



WHO: With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold, global superstar



WHEN: Live Video Stream:

Thursday, March 25 at 7pm local time on LiveXLive

Thursday, March 25 at 7pm local time on iHeartMedia's Pop, Hot AC and Rhythm radio stations as well as Today's Mix and Hit Nation digital stations at 7pm ET/4pm PT. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHAT: iHeartMedia presents the "iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Justin Bieber," an exclusive event on Thursday, March 25 at 7pm local time to celebrate his new album, Justice, released March 19 via Def Jam Records. Hosted by Elvis Duran, the event will feature an exclusive never-before-heard interview, fan questions and needle drops from the new album.Fans can tune into a live video stream on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX). The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia's Pop, Hot AC and Rhythm radio stations at 7pm local time, as well as on Today's Mix and Hit Nation digital stations at 7pm ET/4pm PT.WHO: With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold, global superstar Justin Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and broke global records at Spotify with over 65 million monthly listeners. Justin Bieber's sixth studio album JUSTICE includes the chart-topping global smashes "Holy" feat. Chance The Rapper, " Lonely " feat. Benny Blanco, "Anyone," and "Hold On," which combined have garnered over two billion streams worldwide, dominating radio airplay to the tune of over 215 million in US audience alone.WHEN: Live Video Stream:Thursday, March 25 at 7pm local time on LiveXLive Radio Broadcast:Thursday, March 25 at 7pm local time on iHeartMedia's Pop, Hot AC and Rhythm radio stations as well as Today's Mix and Hit Nation digital stations at 7pm ET/4pm PT.



