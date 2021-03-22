Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 22/03/2021

Launch Inc Becomes First Music Company In History To Release A Concert As An NFT

Launch Inc Becomes First Music Company In History To Release A Concert As An NFT
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Launch, a boutique livestreaming production company and creative agency announce the minting and auction of the first-ever concert to be released as an NFT (non-fungible token), the March 13, 2021 livestream concert of blues legend Ana Popovic and GRAMMY-winning guitarist Paul Nelson live from The Music Room in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. This auction will grant a buyer the unique opportunity to own the unaltered master recording file of the concert, the first of its kind.

Always evolving, Launch has embarked into the blockchain revolution with the auction of the first-ever concert available to purchase as an NFT. The auction, hosted on OpenSea, allows the buyer to own the only unaltered livestream video file of the March 13 performance, the first concert ever held at the brand new, state-of-the-art blues and rock venue. The winner of the auction will be immortalized on the blockchain, becoming the first person in music-history to own a concert NFT.

Artists using Launch's platform will have the opportunity to livestream their performances on the platform, host past content for on-demand viewing, and monetize concerts and music as NFTs.

Launch teamed up with the independent live music venue The Music Room to produce the March 13th inaugural livestreaming concert, after the venue was forced to delay opening for over a year following the pandemic. While the venue plans to begin hosting physical concerts again this spring, this NFT sale represents a watershed moment for the struggling live music industry.

Launch's commitment to supporting the live music and arts community is evident in not only their business model of sharing revenue with artists but also their stance as the first music company in history to release a concert as an NFT. To learn more about Launch's story and to see how you can be a part of the future of live music, click here.

"NFTs are putting the power back into the hands of creators, which is in complete alignment with Launch's commitment," says Launch CEO Brian Stollery. "We're proud to add NFT development, minting, and management to our suite of empowering services for artists around the globe."

About Launch, Launch is a livestreaming music membership service-producing unique consumer offerings including online concerts and music programming featuring emergent artists and veteran talent from around the world.






Most read news of the week
Imagine Dragons Debut 'Follow You' Music Video Featuring It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Stars Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson
3Mind Blight Teams With Trysette On New Single "Situations"
Rose Betts Releases 'Song To The Siren' As Part Of Zack Snyder's Justice League Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Ram Truck Brand Launches New Advertising Campaign 'I'm A Ram,' Featuring Music From Five-Time Grammy-Winning Artist Chris Stapleton
Laufey Shares New Music Video 'Best Friend'
Expanded Digital Editions Of The Jacksons Studio Albums - "Triumph", "Victory", And "2300 Jackson Street" - Out Friday, April 30
Tom Zanetti Drops Official Video For 'Didn't Know'
DC Jazz Festival Announces Official Dates For 2021 Dc JazzFest
Audality Partners With Legendary Music Producer Jerry Wonda


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085959 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025105476379395 secs