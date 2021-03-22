The Feral Ghost Releases Their Second Studio Album "Speed Of Light"





www.instagram.com/feralghostofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Their second studio album ‘Speed of Light’ is released, some six years following their widely praised 2014 debut ‘A Gathering Storm’ 70s infused melodic rock outfit, Feral Ghost have just landed their 12 track album.FERAL GHOST’s blend of classic songwriting, layered harmonies and accomplished musicianship, combined with memorable melodies and sharp modern production, has helped the band establish a unique musical voice since it was first put together by singer/songwriter Danny Warwick in 2012.The London-based group’s debut album 'A Gathering Storm' in 2014 was immediately singled out by reviewers and radio stations for its consistently strong melodies, and stadium sized hooks.The album was also nominated for CD of the year by Indie Music Digest, which called it “an impressive debut statement that clearly proves this band is a force to be reckoned with in the UK and beyond”.FERAL GHOST’s classic melodic sensibilities and guitar driven sound have brought comparisons with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Eagles and Pink Floyd, as well as the indie pop and rock sounds of Coldplay and Snow Patrol. But the 6-piece band’s blend of thoughtful lyrics, heartfelt vocals and infectious energy are entirely its own.Over the next couple of years, subsequent singles ' This Is Life' and ' Could This Be Love' went on to reach No.3 and No.7 in the Official European Independent Music Chart, as well as charting strongly in the US.During this time FERAL GHOST consolidated their success with a string of concerts across the UK, including festivals and other established music venues. As a result, the group gained a swathe of new loyal followers by showcasing how well their emotionally powerful combination of up-tempo feel-good tunes and slow burn anthems translated to live performances.Towards the end of 2018, the band went back into the studio to record a follow up album. But unforeseen personal circumstances, followed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, meant that new music has taken longer than anticipated.But now, after using this time to put the full force of their creativity into a new body of work, FERAL GHOST are back with a stunning new full length album, 'Speed of Light', due to be released in March 2021.Reflecting the turbulent and uncertain times of its creation, the album contains an incredible collection of 12 songs that span themes ranging from fear and loss to love and hope.Taking the band’s complex multi layered sound and sophisticated arrangements to a new level, while never straying from clarity of purpose and honesty of emotion, 'Speed of Light' is FERAL GHOST’s most coherent, uncompromising and beautiful artistic statement so far.orcd.co/feralspeedoflightwww.facebook.com/FeralGhostOfficialwww.instagram.com/feralghostofficial



