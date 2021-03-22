Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 22/03/2021

Sam Smith Unveils Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios, Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning Sam Smith today releases their brand-new live album Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios, out now through Capitol Records/Universal Music.

The intimate 13-track set was Sams only live performance of 2020 and marked an exclusive performance of music from their third album Love Goes. Recorded with a full band at the iconic venue, Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios includes takes on Diamonds, Promises, Kids Again, multi-platinum global hit Dancing With A Stranger and a special performance with collaborator Labrinth for the title track.

Interspersed with the new music are iconic favourites including Lay Me Down and Stay With Me and an inimitable cover of Cyndi Laupers Time After Time. To mark the release of the album, Sam sat down for an intimate conversation with Cyndi - Watch Sam Smith & Cyndi Lauper in Conversation from 7pm on YouTube here.

LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD - TRACKLISTING
Young*
Diamonds
Dancing With a Stranger
Promises
Too Good at Goodbyes
Lay Me Down
My Oasis (ft. Jade Anouka)
Time After Time
How Do You Sleep?
For The Lover That I Lost
Kids Again
Love Goes (ft. Labrinth)
Stay With Me
*The track Young appears on the vinyl version of the live album only.






Laufey Shares New Music Video 'Best Friend'


