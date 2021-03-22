Sam Smith Unveils Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios, Out Now





The intimate 13-track set was Sams only live performance of 2020 and marked an exclusive performance of music from their third album Love Goes. Recorded with a full band at the iconic venue, Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios includes takes on Diamonds, Promises, Kids Again, multi-platinum global hit Dancing With A Stranger and a special performance with collaborator



Interspersed with the new music are iconic favourites including Lay Me Down and Stay With Me and an inimitable cover of Cyndi Laupers Time After Time. To mark the release of the album, Sam sat down for an intimate conversation with Cyndi - Watch



LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD - TRACKLISTING

Young*

Diamonds

Dancing With a Stranger

Promises

Too Good at Goodbyes

Lay Me Down

My

Time After Time

How Do You Sleep?

For The Lover That I Lost

Kids Again

Love Goes (ft. Labrinth)

Stay With Me

*The track Young appears on the vinyl version of the live album only. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning Sam Smith today releases their brand-new live album Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios, out now through Capitol Records/Universal Music.The intimate 13-track set was Sams only live performance of 2020 and marked an exclusive performance of music from their third album Love Goes. Recorded with a full band at the iconic venue, Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios includes takes on Diamonds, Promises, Kids Again, multi-platinum global hit Dancing With A Stranger and a special performance with collaborator Labrinth for the title track.Interspersed with the new music are iconic favourites including Lay Me Down and Stay With Me and an inimitable cover of Cyndi Laupers Time After Time. To mark the release of the album, Sam sat down for an intimate conversation with Cyndi - Watch Sam Smith Cyndi Lauper in Conversation from 7pm on YouTube here.LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD - TRACKLISTINGYoung*DiamondsDancing With a StrangerPromisesToo Good at GoodbyesLay Me DownMy Oasis (ft. Jade Anouka)Time After TimeHow Do You Sleep?For The Lover That I LostKids AgainLove Goes (ft. Labrinth)Stay With Me*The track Young appears on the vinyl version of the live album only.



