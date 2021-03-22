Sam Smith Unveils Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios, Out Now

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe
and Oscar winning Sam Smith
today releases their brand-new live album Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios, out now through Capitol Records/Universal Music.
The intimate 13-track set was Sams only live performance of 2020 and marked an exclusive performance of music from their third album Love Goes. Recorded with a full band at the iconic venue, Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios includes takes on Diamonds, Promises, Kids Again, multi-platinum global hit Dancing With A Stranger and a special performance with collaborator Labrinth
for the title track.
Interspersed with the new music are iconic favourites including Lay Me Down and Stay With Me and an inimitable cover of Cyndi Laupers Time After Time. To mark the release of the album, Sam sat down for an intimate conversation with Cyndi - Watch Sam Smith
& Cyndi Lauper
in Conversation from 7pm on YouTube here.
LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD - TRACKLISTING
Young*
Diamonds
Dancing With a Stranger
Promises
Too Good at Goodbyes
Lay Me Down
My Oasis
(ft. Jade Anouka)
Time After Time
How Do You Sleep?
For The Lover That I Lost
Kids Again
Love Goes (ft. Labrinth)
Stay With Me
*The track Young appears on the vinyl version of the live album only.