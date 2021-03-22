Lana Del Rey Releases New Album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Along With New Video For 'White Dress'





For Free (Featuring: Zella Day and Weyes Blood). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of her 2019 GRAMMY-nominated album “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey today releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” The album, which consists of 11 songs, is co-written by Lana and Jack Antonoff. It includes a cover rendition of Joni Mitchell’s classic, “For Free,” featuring singers Zella Day and Weyes Blood, along with a feature from Nikki Lane on the track “Breaking Up Slowly.”Lana also released her music visual for the song “White Dress,” directed by Constellation Jones and inspired by famed director David Lynch. The song is the third release from the new album, following the title track “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” and “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”The album is now available for download on streaming platforms found HERE along with purchase of CD, cassette, picture disc, and various exclusive vinyl formats that can be found on www.lanadelrey.com.Chemtrails Over The Country Club - Track List:White DressChemtrails Over The Country ClubTulsa Jesus FreakLet Me Love You Like A WomanWild At HeartDark But Just A GameNot All Who Wander Are LostYosemiteBreaking Up Slowly (Featuring: Nikki Lane)Dance Till We DieFor Free (Featuring: Zella Day and Weyes Blood).



