Lana Del Rey Releases New Album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Along With New Video For 'White Dress'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following the success of her 2019 GRAMMY-nominated album “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey
today releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” The album, which consists of 11 songs, is co-written by Lana and Jack Antonoff. It includes a cover rendition of Joni Mitchell’s classic, “For Free,” featuring singers Zella Day and Weyes Blood, along with a feature from Nikki
Lane on the track “Breaking Up Slowly.”
Lana also released her music visual for the song “White Dress,” directed by Constellation Jones and inspired by famed director David
Lynch. The song is the third release from the new album, following the title track “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” and “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”
The album is now available for download on streaming platforms found HERE along with purchase of CD, cassette, picture disc, and various exclusive vinyl formats that can be found on www.lanadelrey.com.
Chemtrails Over The Country Club - Track List:
White Dress
Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Tulsa Jesus Freak
Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Wild At Heart
Dark But Just A Game
Not All Who Wander Are Lost
Yosemite
Breaking Up Slowly (Featuring: Nikki
Lane)
Dance Till We Die
For Free (Featuring: Zella Day and Weyes Blood).