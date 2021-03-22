Greta Van Fleet Debut 'Broken Bells': New Track From Highly Anticipated LP The Battle At Garden's Gate Out April 16, 2021





12. The Weight of Dreams New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning four-piece Greta Van Fleet are debuting their latest track “Broken Bells,” an anthem intended to inspire. “Broken Bells is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones,” explains the band’s Sam KiszkaThe track is from the group’s highly anticipated new LP, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, due April 16 via Lava/Republic. It follows previously released album tracks “My Way, Soon” (the band’s fifth #1 single at Active Rock,) “Heat Above” and “Age of Machine.”The band’s sophomore record, The Battle at Garden’s Gate reflects heavily on the individual members’ personal and spiritual growth during their rapid rise, going from touring the grimy rock bars of Detroit and Saginaw to headlining shows on five continents and selling over one million tickets in just three years. The album was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Adele). “There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,” explains vocalist Josh Kiszka. “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen, and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth,” says guitarist Jake Kiszka.“Certainly after this, we’ve grown in so many ways,” Josh explains. “This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.”Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts with their debut single “Highway Tune” in 2017, won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019 for From the Fires, and reached #1 on the Billboard charts with their debut full length Anthem of the Peaceful Army in 2018.In conjunction with the track release, an exclusive limited-edition tie dye vinyl is launching globally and is available in the band’s merch store; more info HERE.THE BATTLE AT GARDEN’S GATE - TRACKLISTING1. Heat Above2. My Way, Soon3. Broken Bells4. Built by Nations5. Age of Machine6. Tears of Rain7. Stardust Chords8. Light My Love9. Caravel10. The Barbarians11. Trip the Light Fantastic12. The Weight of Dreams



