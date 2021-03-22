Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
22/03/2021

Dillon Carmichael Blends Old School Traditionalism With Modern-Day Humor On 'Hot Beer' EP, Out May 14

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dillon Carmichael delivers his distinctive Kentucky-bred deep holler baritone with songs that will take you back to the 90s on his forthcoming ‘Hot Beer’ EP, out Friday May 14th via Riser House Records. The 6-track collection is chock-full of music from standout songwriters including Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy and others. Pre-order is available, here: orcd.co/hotbeereppre-order

Carmichael shares his rendition of Montgomery Gentry’s “Lucky Man,” a song close to his heart — not only because it was recorded by his uncle Eddie Montgomery, but also because the pandemic has allowed him to reflect on the many reasons he has to be thankful. The visualizer with this song includes an Opry performance, family and friends, the cities his career has allowed him to visit, and on top of that, his recent engagement. Watch the heartwarming video here: youtu.be/wdxSdn2ZYqs

“Lucky Man” follows the Bakersfield-tinged title track “Hot Beer" and TIkTok-viral hit “Sawin’ Logs,” which both showcase Carmichael's knee-slapping humor and were produced with the help of Jon Pardi. In the hilarious “Big Truck," Carmichael questions the motives of his girlfriend’s affection — is it because of his big heart or his lift kit? On a more serious note, “Somewhere She Ain’t” addresses heartbreak, and “Since You’ve Been In It” is a traditional Carmichael love song.

‘Hot Beer’ is part I of Carmichael’s new music, and a full LP is expected later this year. For more information, visit dilloncarmichael.com.

‘Hot Beer’ tracklist:
* Tracks 1-3 produced by Jon Pardi and Ryan Gore
** Tracks 4 & 5 produced by Dann Huff
***Track 6 produced by Jon Pardi and Chris LaCorte

1. Hot Beer (Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)
2. Big Truck (Dillon Carmichael, Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy)
3. Lucky Man (David Lee, Dave Turnbull)
4. Somewhere She Ain’t (Carmichael, Alexander, Ben Hayslip)
5. Since You’ve Been In It (Carmichael, Ray Fulcher, Michael Whitworth, Daniel Ross)
6. Sawin’ Logs (Brandon Kinney, Brice Long, Wynn Varble).






