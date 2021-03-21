How To Turn Audio Into Text: Top 3 Cheap & Free Services

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Transcription of audio recordings is the result of a literal or editorial translation of speech into the text from any audio carrier. Transcription means the very process of converting speech into text since its result is a transcript. The transcription is done manually by specially trained decryptors who have high typing speed, literacy, and attention to detail. This process also includes listening to the recording at the same time while typing it on the computer.

In this review, we will provide a list of the most useful and reliable platforms. All services from the selection can be used cheap or even free of charge, but some will require registration.

Why You May Need to Transcribe Audio File to Text?

In fact, the range of reasons why you can need quality transcription services can be extensive. But in the framework of this article, it seems appropriate to list some of them:

transcribe a recording of a long interview or podcast;

make a transcription of the video voice over;

dictate ideas to oneself while there is an inspiration;

understand what is being told in an auditory message when there is no way to listen to it;

communicate with people with hearing impairments, etc.

Top 3 Audio to Text Transcription Services

By contacting one of the services below, you will definitely receive quality audio transcription. The choice is yours.

Transcriberry

If consider speech recognition technology from the position of speed and accuracy, it should be noted that it has come a long and difficult way. The online Transcriberry service today uses advanced AI to efficiently convert speech to text and will continue to improve as more users around the world use the system.

Transcriberry is a great website for transcribing speech to text. It allows users to download audio automatically and rapidly transcribe audio files to text. After the completion of the work, the audio file, along with the transcription, is placed in an individual account.

The main features of the platform:

ability to rewrite audio to text format;

convenient interface;

quality automatic transcription of audio;

a high-quality and fast solution to the problem with transcription;

individual account.

Vocalmatic

The transcription of audio to text usually takes much time. But thanks to the transcription service Vocalmatic, you can correctly convert your MP-3 files to text in just several minutes. In addition, you can immediately start editing and improving your transcription and get quality text as a result!

How to Transcribe Audio File to Text on the Site Vocalmatic?

You need to go through several stages in order to convert the audio file into text on the service:

Download the original file and chose the language in which the speech is recorded. Let the service convert your audio. Edit the resulting text in the free online editor.

How to Achieve the Best Transcription Results?

To achieve the greatest results when converting audio to text, we recommend that you take into account the following guidelines:

when recording audio, the speaker should speak clearly and unmistakably into the microphone. The quality of the transcribed text largely depends on the quality of the audio file;

it is appropriate to limit the number of speakers to 3 people for getting the best results.

How Long Does It Take to Transcribe Speech to Text?

It is definitely difficult to say how long it will take to convert the audio source to text format. It all depends on the size of the file. Thus, for example, if the audio is 5 minutes long, then the service will take the same amount of time to complete the transcription.

Gglot

Gglot is another quite useful service for transcribing audio and video to text. The services are paid, but quite cheap. It will be useful for the authors of YouTube channels, as they regularly want to expand their audience through the use of subtitles and their translation into other languages. Also, this service will benefit bloggers, writers, copywriters who are often involved in transcribing sound files to text formats. This service will save them a lot of time when doing work.

The service is simple and straightforward to use.

Conclusion

In this review, we told you about three cheap & free services that can help you transcribe audio text online. Each of the platforms described is quite effective and offers quality services to customers. But which one to give preference to is up to you.