Disney Star Jorge Blanco & Latin Pop Star Anna Chase To Release New Single 'Antidoto' On March 26, 2021

Chase also continues to make a name for herself by sharing her vibrant content with her 130k+ followers on Instagram and collaborating with brands such as Aeropostale, Puma, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Loki Artist Group today announced the March 26th release of "Antídoto," an upbeat pop song about love by Disney star and singer, Jorge Blanco, and Latin singer/songwriter, Anna Chase. An accompanying lyric video will be released on March 30th.Chase wrote the song with producer T.I Jakke, who has written and produced tracks for artists such as Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Tini, and Alvaro Soler. Jakke previously co-wrote Ava Max's global #1 hit "Kings & Queens," which is soon-to-be double platinum in the U.S., as well as also produced and co-wrote Chase's single "Color," which was released February 17th. After perfecting the song's production with Jakke, Chase brought it to Blanco to collaborate on vocals."Once Anna showed me the song, it was a no brainer that I wanted to work on it with her," said Blanco. "This song reminds us about what matters the most, having someone in your life that cures everything."Being the pair's first time working together, Chase and Blanco sing about how love has cured all the pain in their life, crediting their relationships as the ultimate antidote."I hope people feel uplifted and happy listening to this song," said Chase. "Sometimes love is all we need."Blanco has quickly risen to fame not only as a singer, but also as an actor and dancer. Blanco began his career in 2007 as a contestant on Disney's reality show High School Musical: La Selección (México), which gained him a role in the Mexican spin-off film of the hugely successful U.S. High School Musical trilogy. In 2010, he was cast in the Broadway musical Hairspray for México as Link Larkin. From 2011 to 2012, Blanco filmed the Disney series Cuando Toca La Campana, which resulted in him being cast as male lead for Disney's global hit series Violetta, appearing in all 240 episodes of the series. Between 2013 and 2015, he headlined Violetta's 400-date world arena tour throughout Latin America and Europe, which also became a feature film release in theaters. Blanco also co-starred "Tini, The Movie," a feature film inspired by the series. Additionally, his music has been included in soundtracks for multiple Disney/Pixar films including a cover of The Beatles' "Drive My Car" for Cars 3 and "Besame Mucho" for Coco. In 2018, Jorge released his single, "Si Te Tuviera," followed by "Escondida," with which he entered into the top spots of YouTube's México charts.Blanco is the winner of three Kids Choice Awards for Favorite Actor (2013 México, 2014 México & Colombia) and was nominated again in 2015. He was named the Favorite Film Actor in 2014 at the Blimp Awards in Venezuela, won TV Star Male in 2015 and Super Sänger-Male in 2016 at Germany's Bravo Otto Awards, and won the BILD "PLACE TO B" Award for Music in 2017.Chase also continues to make a name for herself by sharing her vibrant content with her 130k+ followers on Instagram and collaborating with brands such as Aeropostale, Puma, Corona Extra, and more. On deck for 2021, Chase is thrilled to keep sharing her signature sound with the world and will be releasing music throughout the rest of the year. In late 2020, Chase filmed her first feature for a role in Pedro Juan: Dos Caballeros, produced by Hei Films. The project is slated to be released later this year, debuting Chase's acting career. She is currently filming as a judge for Paraguay's primetime singing competition show, Canta Conmigo Paraguay.



