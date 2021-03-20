Struggle Between Australian Online And Land-based Pokies: Who Is The Winner?

Which AU pokies are better - land-based or online ones?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, many Australians argue: where it is better to play pokies now: online or in a real casino? Here we will find out all pros and cons of those variants.

The answer to this often-asked question is hidden in the aim of your gambling. Those Aussies seeking an open play and comfort during this process will prefer free pokies offered at internet casinos. People, who are eager to feel the atmosphere of a real gambling house, with its noise, free (sometimes) drinks, and crowds of players, will certainly pick a land-based casino.

Both groups of Australians love pokies, and they often spend pastime rotating the reels of their favourite slots. Meanwhile, while free online pokies that can be found on the internet are gaining popularity, the fame of slots available in real casinos seems to be vanishing.

Covid-19 pandemic affects land-based casino games

March 2020 became the time when many real land-based gambling houses had to close. That affected many players: they moved to online casinos.

Australia was not an exclusion: the country had to shut down the work of many real casinos. No one wanted to "help" a dangerous virus to spread. Nevertheless, a bit later, in summer, the situation with Covid-19 started improving. Thus, land-based casinos announced they would open their doors to their clients again.

Naturally, not all casinos were opened: everything depended on the situation in a state. However, in June already, classic casino gamblers were happy to return to their clubs and see other players' faces. The "celebration" of the victory was, unfortunately, short. In late July, most AU casinos had to announce coming soon restrictions concerning visits to their houses. Very often, only VIPs could gamble indoors, while other ones did not have this possibility.

The result of these restrictions was evident: the flow of the visitors to the land-based casinos was already stepped. Till now, almost all real gambling clubs are closed (although, several casinos halls for lands are available) .

These prohibitions made the major part of players move online. All know, devoted gamblers cannot live without a game, and love the fun it brings. Thus, they seek this excitement and other benefits including awards in internet casinos popular in Australia.

In 2021, most Aussies, who adore gambling choose to stay at home. They pick safe and secure online gambling and play their favourite slots without any restrictions.

Online slots advantages

The reasons for online free pokies choice are different. Sometimes, they are combined and include:

Gambling anywhere you only wish;

Trying thousands of slots free;

No expenses for traveling to a land-based casino;

Playing alone (no other gamblers are watching how you gamble);

Gambling on the go;

Gigantic choice of different gaming machines.

The choice of various currencies while making payment operations.

Favorite games of Aussies

Gambling online, you have a fantastically wide choice of games including the most famous pokies played worldwide. Besides, you can try slots of various providers in different casinos. All modern slots charm with the highest quality of graphics and simple gameplay.

The most-often picked slots of AU players are:

Avalon;

Mega Moolah;

Adventure Palace, etc.

Guys that are interested in online pokies will find everything about them in the best licensed Australian casinos. Besides, they can try these slots there for free.