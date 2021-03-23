Cosmic Gate Returns With 'Blame' Featuring Diana Miro; 'Mosaiik' Album Announced For Summer 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Premiered during their Miami Open Skies livestream last weekend, GRAMMY-nominated electronic music act Cosmic Gates first 2021 single arrives on streaming platforms and stores today. Given lyrical & vocal smoulder by singer/songwriter Diana Miro, it finds Nic & Bossi bringing music with a more introspective edge. Marked out with dramatically drawn strings, pulsing percs, twisted synths and sub-bass-boom, over seven mood-brooding minutes, the track moves emotively from simmer to sear.
On the striking lyrics that lie at the heart of Blames story, Diana Miro said: I wrote this song when one of my friends was struggling with plans again - not coming to life. It's a sad situation, but I always ask myself: do we really need what we want, as nowadays others influence most of our desires. We endlessly spin in this social media "mill" and it's so hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. At least music always stays true to us. I'm so happy this song has landed with Cosmic Gate. They've produced an amazing deep sound that truly reflects the mood of our times. I can't wait to share it with the world!
Blame wasnt the only unboxing Nic & Bossi did during the Miamis Open Skies show, with an end-of-set reveal that a new Cosmic Gate
album was in the advanced stages of production. With Blame as its lead single and an eye on an early summer release, MOSAIIK their eleventh long-player will bring even more forward ever backward never to our Cosmic cosmos.
Now, if youre licking a mental wound over a miss of the Miami Open Skies events, hey, alls not lost! Featuring a rather special guest dropping by, the shows aftermovie has gone online, and is accessible through Cosmic Gates YouTube (https://youtu.be/MJSgZts1xac). Further, Blames official music video wont be far behind and there are already rumblings that a full re-airing of the Miami Open Skies set will take place in the (none too distant!) future. So word to the wise - keep scanning that Cosmic skyline!
Meantime though, the mesmerizing, enthralling slow burn of Cosmic Gate
& Diana Miros Blame flame is available this very moment through all good stores and streaming outlets. Find it here (https://cosmicgate.complete.me/blame).
facebook.com/cosmicgate
twitter.com/cosmicgate
soundcloud.com/cosmicgateofficial
instagram.com/realcosmicgate
blackholerecordings.com
soundcloud.com/blackholerecordings
facebook.com/blackholerecordings
twitter.com/BlackHoleRec