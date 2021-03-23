Little Hurt Releases Video For 'Messed Up'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Hurt has just released a video for the deeply personal song "Messed Up", the focus track from his "Every Second" EP."Little Hurt's Colin Dieden says "Messed Up' was a difficult story to tell while writing it, so I wanted to convey that in this video. I hadn't done a live performance aspect in a Little Hurt video yet and I thought it could be a way to successfully convey some of the aggression I've felt surrounding this song," he said.He continues, "I brought on my good friend Ryan Blewett as Director/Producer to help tell this story, but I didn't want this to be narrative based. I wanted it to feel something like the way it felt for me while I was living through it. It builds in intensity throughout, and I think it captures the emotional essence of the song".2021 has been a good year thus far for Little Hurt, with the "Every Second" EP receiving plaudits from several press outlets, including Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Alternative Press, Pop Matters, American Songwriter, Music Connection, and more. Dieden had a breakout year in 2020 with "My Head Hurts" becoming an instantly memorable track that received Advanced Placement and regular rotation on SiriusXm Alt. Nation, as well playlist adds at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Amazon Music. 'Alaska' was a hit during the summer, spending 4 weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Alternative Nation Top 18 Countdown, charting Top 35 on Alternative Radio nationally and placement on key Alternative playlists on all major streaming services. "Better Drugs" started off the year, and helped establish Dieden's solo career after spending nearly 10 years as lead singer of alternative stalwarts The Mowgli's. Little Hurt plans to start touring as soon as possible as the country opens back up from Covid lockdown. Interim streaming performances will be announced later this spring.



