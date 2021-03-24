Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 24/03/2021

Evanescence Album 'The Bitter Truth' Out Friday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence Album The Bitter Truth Out This Friday, March 26th.
The Bitter Truth is an epic, band-driven collection inspired by struggle, loss and overcoming within the (often bitter) realities of the 21st century.

The bands first original LP in ten years and the first since singer Amy Lee started a family, its a return-to-force and one hell of a rock and roll album. The new songs have already received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter Metal Hammer, Metro, Kerrang, Music Week, Rock Sound, NME and many more, and showcase the ferocious and hymnal (The New York Times) sound that made Evanescence a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee one of rocks definitive voices (Rolling Stone).

As an answer to those who have attempted to hold her back in the past, Better Without You is Lees unapologetic declaration of independence. With mammoth vocals and a metal heart, the song follows previous singles Wasted On You and Use My Voice.






