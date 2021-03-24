Johnny Orlando Releases 'I Don't' Produced By Multi-Platinum Production/ DJ Duo DVBBS





Following his JUNO Award-nominated sophomore EP Its Never Really Over, I Dont (with DVBBS) is the first new music from Johnny Orlando in 2021 and just a glimpse of whats to come.



The vibrant and infectious record pairs Orlandos effortless and charming vocals with DVBBS colourful and groovy sounds  and has all the fixings of a singalong, dance-ready summer hit. I Dont (with DVBBS) explores the familiar, early stages of seeing someone new, not being ready to take it to the next level and the delicate balance of trying not to tell the other person things they want to hear when you dont mean it.



You say you love me, girl; I dont know why. It might be too late to apologize. Baby, I cant just say it, though. How can I tell you that I love you when I dont, sings Johnny, as he expresses his emotions of wishing he could tell his love interest the things she wants to hear but cant control his feelings.



I Dont (with DVBBS) is my first collaboration since What If, and I havent been this excited to release a song in a while, said Orlando. I grew up listening to DVBBS, and finally being able to work with them has been an incredible experience. I've learned so much from these guys, and I hope this isnt the last thing we do together. I think the pop-EDM crossover works really well on this track and that its a perfect way to kick off the warm weather!



On the collaboration, DVBBS commented: When the opportunity came about that we could produce Johnnys next single, it was a no-brainer for us. This chapter in his career will shape exactly what kind of star Johnny truly is, and we could not be more excited to bring this vision to life. I Dont paints the perfect picture of both our worlds combined, and we know performing this one is going to be fun. Canada to the world!



Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act, marking the second year in a row that he has earned that title. Along the way, Orlando garnered a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards and nods at the Kids Choice Awards, iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. His musical talent and international impact were recognized further when he secured a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS, and in August 2020, Johnny Orlando was the #1 UMG artist on TikTok with over 8.5 billion views. Stay tuned for much more to come from Johnny Orlando in 2021.Few producers have risen to the top in the electronic music scene as quickly as DVBBS, who captured the industrys attention with hits like Tsunami and Not Going Home and never let it go. The Canadian brothers Alex and Christopher have been continuously cultivating their sound since their debut in 2012 and have racked up an impressive display of collaborations with renowned names from diverse musical backgrounds. From hip hop superstar Juicy J to the NERVO twins, DVBBS continues to prove theres nothing they cant accomplish.




