Major Murphy Invoke The Supernatural State Of Self-Preservation On 'Real'

Bandcamp​: ​https://majormurphy.bandcamp.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Major Murphy - Jacob Bullard (guitar, vocals), Jacki Warren (bass, vocals), Brian Voortman (drums), and Chad Houseman (guitar, keys, percussion) - share the Skuzz Inc.-directed video for their new single Real, the latest from their sophomore album Access, out April 02 on Winspear.A meditation on presence that blooms from an almost foreboding open-chord intro into an explosion of towering guitars and Terry Riley-inspired synth figures, Real finds serenity in the heinous pace of modern life. Inspired by Bullard teaching him and Warrens son how to breathe through his nose, Real makes this simple act of self-preservation sound almost supernatural in what it can grant you: Close your eyes / Fireflies rise / through the cracks in your mind.Waxahatchees Katie Crutchfield says Access is an album to blast at an unruly volume to soundtrack an experience one might have standing at that crossroads, and its already been pegged as one of Vice Noiseys 10 Albums That Will Get You Excited For 2021. See below for more praise from Stereogum, The FADER, and more.Recorded at Russian Recording in Bloomington, IN between late 2018 and early 2020 with Mike Bridavsky and Ben Lumsdaine, Access is a project built on Bullards uncanny knack for melody and a restless, creative spirit. Behind its sturdy and poetic architecture lies a story of new parents, navigating uncertainty and seeking a sense of agency in the new unknown.Major Murphys Jacob Bullard and Jacki Warren were recently featured in Pond Magazine, discussing fashion and design, the importance of maintaining a creative environment, and how Jacki is a lamp and chairs freak. Read it here: https://bit.ly/3e4y8bGIn five years, Major Murphy has evolved from three jamming roommates into the four piece it is now. Bound by a love for bands from Wings to Junip, Bullard, Voortman and Warren plucked their band name out of an extraterrestrial themed book, and, with the help of Winspear, got off the ground releasing two home recorded EPs in 2015 and 2017. The bands debut LP No. 1 was soon to follow in 2018, and was praised for its easy, gorgeous harmonies, shimmering production, and timeless subject matter by Gorilla vs. Bear. Together, with the help of longtime collaborator but newly minted member, Chad Houseman, Access became the bands first attempt at a more deliberate and conceptual creation.On April 11, Major Murphy will perform Access in full for WYCE at Wealthy  a virtual concert series sponsored by the Grand Rapids AAA radio station. You can find more info here.PRAISE FOR MAJOR MURPHY & ACCESS"A feat of endurance that has frontman Jacob Bullard and his bandmates working toward a more patient and empathetic existence through crescendoing repetition.- The FADER"The Michigan quartet's light-footed indie rock has a timeless, universal feel."- Uncut"A chugging and expansive rocker built around some indelible harmonies between Jacob Ballard and Jacki Warren and a sweeping sense of forward momentum."- Stereogum"Twisting fuzzy riffs and somnambulistic hooks around songs that split the difference between Pavement and Emitt Rhodes."- Guitar MagazineJagged and anthemic...fuzzier and way more ambitious than what came before.- ViceSlow-building widescreen indie rock.- Brooklyn Vegan"It starts with a chugging guitar that feels like a bit of a throwback to early 2000s alt-rock, but Bullards words are fraught with the worries and desires that are brought on by living in the modern age."- Beats Per Minute"If you're a fan of big, ecstatic indie that'll take you back to the freest moments of your adolescence, you're going to want to tune into Access."- Gigwise"A greatly consistent record... it's got teenage promise with mature and strong songwriting soaked in beautiful harmonies."- Bad Luck Magazine"A chugging, slow burning triumph, the pulsing drums are intersected by razor sharp guitars and the same dreampop magic hour harmonies of the 70s Laurel Canyon scene."- Secret Meeting"A dreamy, retro-fuelled release that leaves you encased in its sound."- Love Music Love LifeACCESS ​TRACKLIST:1. Access2. Attention3. In the Meantime4. Unfazed5. Real6. Rainbow7. Tear It Apart8. Flower9. BlindWebsite​: ​www.majormurphy.comFacebook: ​https://www.facebook.com/majormurphybandInstagram: ​https://www.instagram.com/majormurphyTwitter: ​https://twitter.com/majormurphybandBandcamp​: ​https://majormurphy.bandcamp.com



