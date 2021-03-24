Runrig's Full 3-Hour Concert Film 'The Last Dance' On BBC Alba





The sell-out gigs in August 2018 were filmed live in front of 50,000 fans by Glasgow based digital entertainment company Blazing Griffin.



This exclusive programme on BBC ALBA will show the full three hours of concert which was filmed at the iconic and historic location of Stirling Castle.



Formed in 1973 on the Isle of Skye, Runrigs rise to fame in the 1970s and 80s as Scotlands most successful folk and rock band culminated in a career spanning 45 years.



They produced 14 studio albums and took Gaelic music from the village halls of the Highlands to arenas across the world including Canada and New York. They held sold-out concerts at some of the worlds most prestigious venues such as New Yorks Times Square, Londons Royal Albert Hall and Edinburgh Castle.







Donnie Munro, Runrigs lead singer from 1974 to 1997, joins the band on stage during the show much to the delight of fans.







His brother Calum MacDonald added: During these uncertain times it may be hard to feel connected with the communities we love most. We hope that the



Steven Little, The Last Dance concert film producer at Blazing Griffin, said: Were so pleased to see the full 3-hour concert film released on BBC ALBA, its the perfect platform to reach out to Runrigs local fans. I was delighted to work on this production, it captures the magic of the band and provides the tribute the band was looking to give to their fans. Its an incredibly uplifting and lively concert film, I just know that





