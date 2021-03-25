Chiiild Releases Single And Video For 'Sleepwalking'





Chiiild wants to take



Yoni on the song: "How does it feel walking fast asleep, under the moonlight. Sleepwalking is a self-reflective song about reclaiming agency over your life. We all have something that makes us special, that nurtured can create something beautiful. With Dan Regan at the helm, the sleepwalking video enters a new dimension. Aiming to create a future nostalgia.



Chiiild, the moniker for the Montreal-based vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist Yonatan (Yoni) Aya, began creating under his own name in 2017 but stepped into the limelight in 2020 with the single Count Me Out off of his EP, Synthetic Soul. The EP which featured popular tracks including "Hands Off Me and Pirouette received praise from HotNewHipHop, Ones To Watch, Lyrical Lemonade, Zane Lowe and was named one of the Best Canadian albums of 2020 by Complex. Pirouette went on to win Song of the Year at the 2020 We The Beat Awards. Chiiild has lent production to several artists including



From Montreal, Canada, Chiiild has spent years honing a unique blend of pop, R&B, soul and jazz behind closed doors and is ready to release his debut full length album, Hope For Sale. Chiiild uses music to tell stories about diversity, ask questions about humanity, and unify people over shared personal experiences. Taking influence from music as diverse as D'Angelo, Tame Impala, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Genre-bending producer/singer/songwriting Chiiild (Yonatan Yoni Aya) drops Sleepwalking, the first single from his eagerly awaited forthcoming album. The kaleidoscopic track encourages the listener to reclaim their identity and individuality against the grain of trend and expectation. Through this, as pictured in the accompanying video directed by the visionary Dan Regan released today, the possibility of personal evolution is limitless. Dan Regan expressed about the making of the video, [it is] a piece about evolutionary love and the subconscious told through dream logic. The upcoming album is slated for release this Summer via Avant Garden Records (Emotional Oranges, THEY., Slenderbodies, Unusual Demont) and Sleepwalking is just the beginning.Chiiild wants to take Black music to a place it's never been before and this week he is releasing two singles. Awake feat. Mahalia is slated for release April 2nd - marrying the two as sides (A)lt + R&(B), as the forthcoming project is firmly rooted in both worlds.Yoni on the song: "How does it feel walking fast asleep, under the moonlight. Sleepwalking is a self-reflective song about reclaiming agency over your life. We all have something that makes us special, that nurtured can create something beautiful. With Dan Regan at the helm, the sleepwalking video enters a new dimension. Aiming to create a future nostalgia.Chiiild, the moniker for the Montreal-based vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist Yonatan (Yoni) Aya, began creating under his own name in 2017 but stepped into the limelight in 2020 with the single Count Me Out off of his EP, Synthetic Soul. The EP which featured popular tracks including "Hands Off Me and Pirouette received praise from HotNewHipHop, Ones To Watch, Lyrical Lemonade, Zane Lowe and was named one of the Best Canadian albums of 2020 by Complex. Pirouette went on to win Song of the Year at the 2020 We The Beat Awards. Chiiild has lent production to several artists including Usher and Diplo and has also worked with Jack Ü on their 2015 Grammy award-winning album. Earlier this year Chiiild teamed up with Emotional Oranges to release their first track of 2021, Bonafide. In celebration of Black History Month, Yonatan Ayal interviewed with UPROXX to talk about the upcoming album and the Black Artists that inspire his work. Last year Chiiild listed as a "Best New Artist of The Month" by Pigeons & Planes, Canadian Artists You Need To Know in 2020 by Paste Magazine, and 9 Emerging Canadian Artists You Should Hear in April 2020 by Exclaim!.From Montreal, Canada, Chiiild has spent years honing a unique blend of pop, R&B, soul and jazz behind closed doors and is ready to release his debut full length album, Hope For Sale. Chiiild uses music to tell stories about diversity, ask questions about humanity, and unify people over shared personal experiences. Taking influence from music as diverse as D'Angelo, Tame Impala, Pink Floyd and Marvin Gaye, hes created an expansive timeless sound that is uniquely genre-bending yet still somehow reminiscent of something youve heard, or felt, before.



