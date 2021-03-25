beabadoobee Returns With 'Last Day On Earth' Single & Video





Co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and GeorgeDaniel of The 1975, Last Day On Earth and Our Extended Play were created during early lockdown in the English countryside and saw Bea collaborating on a diverse collection of new songs.



Last Day On Earth is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has, says beabadoobee. It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically its me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and



beabadoobee is set to embark on a run of headline shows in the UK and Ireland later this year. The Fake It Flowers tour will kick off in September, taking 14 dates across the country, including a hometown show at Londons O2 Forum Kentish Town.



Last Day On Earth follows the recent release of beabadoobees debut album Fake It Flowers, a raw, confessional album with real trauma at its heart which cemented her as one of the buzziest artists of 2020. Her most mature body of work to date, Fake It Flowers documents the delicate sounds of her early EPs and captures her journey through to her huge jangling guitar anthems. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) beabadoobee has released her brand new single Last Day On Earth, the first track from her new EP Our Extended Play out this summer via Dirty Hit. Listen to Last Day On Earth, an uplifting, apocalyptic daydream which blends her trademark 90s-era guitar with anthemic melodies, indie atmospherics, and an infectious, lighthearted chorus. Watch the Last Day On Earth video visualizing what Bea imagines she would have done if we had known what was ahead of us, directed by ArnaudBresson of Division Paris (M.I.A, Rosalia, ASAP Rocky).Co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and GeorgeDaniel of The 1975, Last Day On Earth and Our Extended Play were created during early lockdown in the English countryside and saw Bea collaborating on a diverse collection of new songs.Last Day On Earth is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has, says beabadoobee. It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically its me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it how were all in this joined as one.beabadoobee is set to embark on a run of headline shows in the UK and Ireland later this year. The Fake It Flowers tour will kick off in September, taking 14 dates across the country, including a hometown show at Londons O2 Forum Kentish Town.Last Day On Earth follows the recent release of beabadoobees debut album Fake It Flowers, a raw, confessional album with real trauma at its heart which cemented her as one of the buzziest artists of 2020. Her most mature body of work to date, Fake It Flowers documents the delicate sounds of her early EPs and captures her journey through to her huge jangling guitar anthems.



