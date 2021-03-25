Laura Bell Bundy Debuts 'Money Ho (Let's Get Down To Business)' Single & Music Video





Bundy also recently announced her musical podcast, Women of Tomorrow, which powerfully and deeply dives into the issues each song on her album presents, examines the history of those matters and provides solutions for moving forward. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To honor Equal Pay Day, actress, singer and Tony nominated Broadway star, Laura Bell Bundy, is releasing her new single and music video "Money Ho (Let's Get Down To Business)" today. The song highlights the power of money and is shining a giant light on the injustices women face around it.Bundy says, "'Money Ho (Let's Get Down To Business)' takes the classic song 'We're in the Money' and adds hip-hop beats and modern sentiment to deliver a song about women's worth. It explores transparency in the work place, free domestic labor (the second shift), a system that has been designed without women in mind and the determination for our financial independence. Nobody can get sh*t done like a woman. She should be paid equally for that.""Money Ho (Let's Get Down To Business)" is the fourth single off Bundy's highly anticipated album, Women of Tomorrow, coming out May 7, 2021. The song penned by Bundy, Shea Carter and Jeremy Adelman features lyrics championing women's rights for equal pay such as, "'Little girl grow up/Learn to climb/Never take 6 cents for a dime."The Wizard of Oz themed music video was animated by artist Brittany Campbell. Bundy explains, "Much like the sociological metaphors from the original movie, our video mirrors those messages as well. Our 'Dorothy' is a single mom, with 'Toto' as her little one in a baby carrier. She's shown in the welfare line wishing for a world beyond the rainbow, the house she's upside down on goes flying thru the air only to land on the 'Wicked Witch,' Sallie Mae. She's greeted by her savior 'Glinda' that looks strikingly like RBG and hits the 'gold plated road' to get answers from 'Oz.' Along the way, she meets three other working women all struggling to make a fair wage or be financially independent. When they reach the 'Emerald City,' resembled to look like Trump Towers, they finally meet the conman behind the curtain, who cannot help them.""Money Ho (Let's Get Down To Business)" follows, Bundy's poignant commentary on the American dream, "American Girl," her stirring rendition of " Girls Just Want To Have Fun " and the ultimate female empowerment anthem "Get It Girl, You Go" off of Women of Tomorrow.Inspired by the music of Glenn Miller, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, and classic MGM movie musicals, Women of Tomorrow, coming out in Spring 2021, is vintage in sound but not in subject matter. Like the current pop elements sprinkled throughout, this album encapsulates the experiences of today's modern women. These original songs cover issues like equal pay, breaking the glass ceiling, over-apologizing, the mental load of motherhood, pitting women against each other, holding women to unrealistic beauty standards, the obsession with social media, ownership over women's bodies, doing it all, and women's relationship to men.The project is being released through a partnership with ONErpm.Bundy also recently announced her musical podcast, Women of Tomorrow, which powerfully and deeply dives into the issues each song on her album presents, examines the history of those matters and provides solutions for moving forward.



