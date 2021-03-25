Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 25/03/2021

Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel Release New Single Through Empire Records

Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel Release New Single Through Empire Records
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Presently in the world of music entertainment, you must possess not only a unique talent but also the diversity that can attract others outside of your market. Being influenced by two separate cultures can be beneficial, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel will reap those benefits.

Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel has developed an east coast influence complimented by the dominating style of the south, which gives them the diversity needed to add fuel to their fire. Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel discovered their lyrical talents separately. Over a period of time working together the two artists became one and inseparable.

In the year of 2009, the duo formed "Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel". Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel began to catch the attention of many influential executives in the music entertainment industry. They developed a matched style and incorporated it into their character and lyrics. Their delivery became animated, while still remaining lyrical. Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel outwitted many artists in local showcases and people began to take notice. Once Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel realized that they had true potential, they created a home-based recording studio.

Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel continues to pursue their vision of obtaining a major recording deal. Now having a foundation, and being inspired by the greats of our time, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel has set a good position for themselves to take flight with their career. During their continuous growth in lyricism, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel has taken real-life situations and applied them to their music, making them a force to be reckoned with in addition to their many other compliments. Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel's goal is to take the brand along with music and bless the world. With the passion, diversity, and display of reality, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel delivers in their music, it's only a matter of time before they solidify their position. Learn more at https://www.peezyandlala.com.






