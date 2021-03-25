Marty Raybon Signs With Billy Blue Records



"I am proud to say I have inked a deal with Billy Blue Records," Raybon says. "The past few weeks have been more than satisfying. To get in the studio and hear banjos and fiddles in the headphones has been a soothing of the spirit."



Billy Blue Records will be the bluegrass home for Raybon's acoustic roots projects; more than a home, in fact. It is something of a musical homecoming.



There is no one who sounds quite like Marty Raybon, and growing up, he honed those distinctive vocals on bluegrass music. Although he's been away from the genre for a while, the cofounder of the wildly successful and popular band, Shenandoah, always had a bit of bluegrass running though his veins.

"After being away from it for a while, I realized this is more than scratching an itch for me," he says. "It is truly the addition of the drive and strum of bluegrass music. I love it."



Marty Raybon has one of the most recognizable voices in any genre of music. His high-baritone-to-low-tenor voice is charged with a gentle honesty and Southern soul.

"I have been honored to be Marty's friend for many years," says Jerry Salley, Creative and A&R



A debut single, set for release on Friday, March 26th, will surely whet the appetite for what Raybon is preparing to serve up in cooperation with BBR. "Walking The Floor" was written by Marty's brother, Tim Raybon, and puts a new spin on the traditional love-gone-wrong story.



Raybon is still working and touring with Shenandoah and will continue to pursue both his country and bluegrass passions.

