Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 25/03/2021

The Steoples Share New Single 'Alas Alice'

The Steoples Share New Single 'Alas Alice'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Steoples are the avant-soul duo of Gabriel Reyes-Whittaker and Yeofi Andoh, back with their new single 'Alas Alice', out today on Stones Throw.
"'Alas Alice' is a tale of love confounded," says Yeofi. "It's an endless cycle of going back and forth, in and out, round and around". Mixing rich harmony, confessional lyrics, dreamy strings and Yeofi's epic vocals, 'Alas Alice' is the duo's first release since their debut album, Six Rocks, in 2017.

Friends for over fifteen years, Yeofi and Gabriel combine their varying musical worlds as The Steoples. Originally from rural England, Yeofi played with several UK-based bands before moving to Los Angeles. He has since collaborated with artists including Theo Parrish and DJ Spinna under the moniker A Race of Angels.

Gifted & Blessed, GB, and Frankie Reyes are just some of the aliases Gabriel has used to release his music. Over the last four years, he has been a Stones Throw regular, releasing two albums as Frankie Reyes on the label, which were both created on the analogue Oberheim synthesizer: Boleros Valses y Mas in 2016 and Originalitos in 2020.






Most read news of the week
Introducing The Indie Hip-Hop Artist, Sachey
Identical Twins RnB-Pop Duo DBL X-Posure Bing Sexy Back With Their Dance Routines
Sweet Release New Album 'Isolation Boulevard'
Little Hurt Releases Video For 'Messed Up'
Calboy Releases New Track And Video 'Miseducation' Featuring Lil Wayne
Cardi B's 'Up' Climbs To No 1 On The Billboard Top 100
Morgan Wade Releases Debut Album 'Reckless'
Rare Michael Jordan Viral Video To Be Sold As NFT
Blues Rockers Izzie's Caravan Releases Title Track From Latest Album Project


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0092289 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002305269241333 secs