Strictly Elizabeth Confirms New Album Release 'Contemporary Construction' On May 28, 2021



Recorded at Misphonia Studios, Contemporary Construction is a collaboration between Strictly



It's almost all original tunes including an ode to Coretta Scott King entitled "Coretta". In reference to two of the songs on the album



1. Wake Up Happy

2. Big Shot (Billy Joel)

3. Coretta

4. You and Free

5.

6. No New Tale to Tell (Love & Rockets)

7. Beautiful Liar

8. Dogs and Traps



Contemporary Construction follows the 2020 release of Shelter in Place as well as the animated short film, What Happened to Stephanie? Shelter in Place which was released to great acclaim and built a solid following at college radio. The short film received the Best



Contemporary Construction is awash in musical and lyrical complexity and contradiction, a hymn to her and a psalm to silence. Dreamy, heavy, light and dark, the sweetly vicious confessions of Strictly Elizabeth's music cuts and soothes with post punk grooves you won't soon forget. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Strictly Elizabeth confirmed today the release of her new album Contemporary Construction set for release on Friday May 28 digitally with vinyl to follow. It will be distributed via DashGo on Data Water Records.Recorded at Misphonia Studios, Contemporary Construction is a collaboration between Strictly Elizabeth and producer/musician Shane Soloski (Brian Wilson, Five For Fighting). Its a deeply personal album made of hard work and dedication in the studio touching on themes of sex, grief, vanity and getting clean.It's almost all original tunes including an ode to Coretta Scott King entitled "Coretta". In reference to two of the songs on the album Jessica Elizabeth said, " ' Coretta ' and ' You and Free ' have their origins in New York City ", she explained. " When I picked them back up in California, I began to feel them as premonitions. I realized that my searching for meaning and purpose in life was already here in these songs and the experiences of my grief shed light on their completion. In addition to the original material, three cover versions from Everclear, Billy Joel and Love & Rockets complement it. Track Listing as follows:1. Wake Up Happy2. Big Shot (Billy Joel)3. Coretta4. You and Free5. Santa Monica (Everclear)6. No New Tale to Tell (Love & Rockets)7. Beautiful Liar8. Dogs and TrapsContemporary Construction follows the 2020 release of Shelter in Place as well as the animated short film, What Happened to Stephanie? Shelter in Place which was released to great acclaim and built a solid following at college radio. The short film received the Best Music Video Award at the LA Film Awards in March of 2021. This three-song EP/Video features a new version of the track Oscillation Friday with noted producer and musician Ira Ingber (Bob Dylan, Van Dyke Parks, Danny Elfman) as well as previously released tracks Baby, CMon and Seduction Trash from Shelter in Place.Contemporary Construction is awash in musical and lyrical complexity and contradiction, a hymn to her and a psalm to silence. Dreamy, heavy, light and dark, the sweetly vicious confessions of Strictly Elizabeth's music cuts and soothes with post punk grooves you won't soon forget.



