Gaz Price - The Muskerz Are Coming



Writing hard-hearted songs about life, his upbringing and his surroundings, Gareth has been a large part of the open mic scene in Hartlepool for years, fine-tuning his craft and honing his skills while growing his fanbase and fame locally, with the release of his new single, The Muskerz are Coming  he is determined to branch out right across the UK as Gaz Price has dreams of international success, but knows he must take it one step at a time.



Gaz was brought up on punk-rock music of the 80s, with his Dad a huge fan of The



In his own words, GAZ noted: If I could get somewhere between a Gallagher and Billie Joe Armstrong, I would be happy.

Having played at the likes of The Cluny in Newcastle and even The Cavern Club in Liverpool, as well as well-respected venues in Hartlepool such as The Pot House and other great venues GAZ has the drive, passion, and sound to play any stage and make it his own.

More importantly, Gaz Price has something to say and that something is worth listening to.



"The Muskerz Are Coming" Is a reflection on life in deprived areas. Where doing things you shouldn't to get by, is just the way things are. It was recorded at Stems Recording studio in Hartlepool New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GAZ, A.k.a Hartlepools Gaz Price is a 27-year-old brutally honest singer-songwriter who is passionate about the town he was brought up in. The passion that shines through Hartlepool, and its dedication to music, is what inspires Gareth in his song writing.Writing hard-hearted songs about life, his upbringing and his surroundings, Gareth has been a large part of the open mic scene in Hartlepool for years, fine-tuning his craft and honing his skills while growing his fanbase and fame locally, with the release of his new single, The Muskerz are Coming  he is determined to branch out right across the UK as Gaz Price has dreams of international success, but knows he must take it one step at a time.Gaz was brought up on punk-rock music of the 80s, with his Dad a huge fan of The Clash and The Sex Pistols, and when he was 10, he was inspired to pick up a guitar after watching The Stone Roses and Oasis on TV. Many do this, but few continue and persevere to the point where they are the genuine article.In his own words, GAZ noted: If I could get somewhere between a Gallagher and Billie Joe Armstrong, I would be happy.Having played at the likes of The Cluny in Newcastle and even The Cavern Club in Liverpool, as well as well-respected venues in Hartlepool such as The Pot House and other great venues GAZ has the drive, passion, and sound to play any stage and make it his own.More importantly, Gaz Price has something to say and that something is worth listening to."The Muskerz Are Coming" Is a reflection on life in deprived areas. Where doing things you shouldn't to get by, is just the way things are. It was recorded at Stems Recording studio in Hartlepool



