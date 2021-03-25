Canadian Punks Belvedere Drop New Song "Elephant March"



https://lockjawrecords.co.uk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Calgary, Alberta punks Belvedere continue to roll out tracks off their upcoming LP 'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense,' (digital/CD/vinyl ) out May 14 via Thousand Islands Records in North America and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK.Stream the brand new single "Elephant March" here: https://belv.lnk.to/elephantmarch.Bandcamp: https://thousandislandsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/hindsight-is-the-sixth-senseBelvedere's Steve Rawles says, "This was a working title for the song in its beginnings before any lyrics were made. It reminded me of a poem I'd read called The Elephant Poem by John Godfrey Saxe where 6 blind individuals were led to an elephant. Each felt the animal and described it in completely different ways. While each of them were partly right in their description, they were also all completely wrong. Each of us have different needs and wants in our life, but if we're not honest with ourselves and discover what those needs are, then life might hit you harder than it should."'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense' was recorded at Echo Base Studio in Calgary, produced by Casey Lewis and Steve Rawles, and engineered mixed & mastered by Casey Lewis.Each label is carrying 3 exclusive vinyl variants of the LP, available for pre-order here: https://belv.lnk.to/elephantmarch .Additional merch items include:- American Socks partnership (limited run of album-themed socks)- Full line of new t-shirt/tank top- Album-themed Skateboard DeckCanadian skate-punk legends Belvedere barely need an introduction. They are heroes of fast, furious, melodic punk, whove never lost sight of their roots.2020 marked the 25th year of the bands history, but since all of their tours were moved to 2021; the band felt the need to write and record their 6th full-length instalment, Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense. The album features a furious mix of old and new. The new direction in song writing is attributed to new members Dan Wollach on guitar and Ryan Mumby on bass. The all-familiar speed, the riffs, the insightful lyrics and singalong harmonies are all still there thanks to drummer, Casey Lewis and lead singer & founder, Steve Rawles.Formed in 1995 and originally never even meant to play a live show, the trailblazing band from Calgary, Alberta quickly grew a reputation on the underground punk scene for their blazing fast speed and melodic vocals.Album Tracklisting:1. Happily Never After2. Elephant March3. The Ides4. Camera Obscura5. Retina6. Chromatic7. Good Grief Retreat8. Comrade (feat. Roger Lima)9. 2 Fast 2 Furious10. Memento Mori (feat. Dylan Toews)11. Automate (feat. Rody Walker)12. Heartbreaker13. Peace In Our Timehttps://belvederepunkrock.comwww.facebook.com/belvedere669www.instagram.com/belvederebandofficialhttps://twitter.com/belvedere669https://belvedere.bandcamp.comwww.thousandislandsrecords.comhttps://lockjawrecords.co.uk



