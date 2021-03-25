Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 25/03/2021

Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Heirs of the Dog: A Tribute to Hair of the Dog' is the third in a series of charity- oriented tribute albums by Memphis-based band Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre. This album is their take on Nazareth's iconic and career-making, best-selling double platinum LP 'Hair of the Dog.' Saustex Records will release it on CD, vinyl and digital May 21.

Anchored and master-minded by co-producers Dik LeDoux and Joey Killingsworth, the band itself features a small cast of rotating characters and the albums feature special guests. In this case the guests include Blaine Cartwright (Nashville Pussy), Ruyter Suys (Nashville Pussy), Greg Martin (Kentucky Headhunters), Eddie Spaghetti (Supersuckers), Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Ignitor), Manny Charlton (Nazareth, and producer of the original album), JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers, Honky, Melvins), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Neil Fallon (Clutch) and Harvey McLaughlin.

All of JGJM's profits from sales benefit The FSHD Society for FSHD Muscular Dystrophy research in memory of the bands friend and Memphis scene fixture Jonelle Spicer.

Track Listing:
Digital and Compact Disc
1. Hair Of The Dog - Ft. Blaine Cartwright 3:15
2. Miss Misery - Ft. Ruyter Suys /Greg Martin 3:46
3. Love Hurts - Ft. Eddie Spaghetti / Ruyter Suys 3:55
4. Changin' Times - Jason McMaster / Manny Charlton 6:05
5. Beggar's Day 3:56
6. Whiskey Drinkin' Woman - Ft. JD Pinkus / Luther Dickinson 3:40
7. Please Don't Judas Me - Ft. Neil Fallon 5:47
Guilty - Ft. Harvey McLaughlin 2:38






