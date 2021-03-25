London Indie Rock-Pop Distant Voices Release Debut Album 'Long Road To Home'





09. Im Coming Home New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Straddling several genres at the same time, Distant Voices is set to release his debut album 'Long Road To Home', having earlier previewed the high-velocity rock n' roll lead single 'Lights of The City' with fast-moving video created by Alit Gonzalez.Based in London, Distant Voices is the solo project of Valdis Stekelis, who wrote and began writing these tracks in 2019, finally finishing a year later due to the delayed realities of the UK lockdown. The band name itself was chosen during that period to reflect these unusual times, where live music (as we have previously experienced it) is a scarce occurrence and where we consume music with a less personal connection to the people making it.The nine tracks offered in this long-player were inspired by Stekelis' travels in the pre-Covid era, based on events from that extensive journey.This album was recorded at EAS Studios near London in collaboration with producer-engineer Ed Sokolowski, known for his work on albums by Melanie C, Fleur East, Hugel, David Archuleta and Lukas Rieger. Sokolowki mixed and mastered this album, as well as co-producing it with Stekelis. Joe Montague also contributes drums on multiple tracks."This is the first body of work completed under the Distant Voices name, which I am very keen for people to hear and hope that they will enjoy it. The album was inspired by events that happened during my journey around Europe in 2019 and, in fact, they appear chronologically in the track listing," says Valdis Stekelis."There is a range of different feeling tracks on the album  from lively to melancholy and also psychedelic. They are tied together - both in terms of the subject matter and also due to the underlying elements of a retro feel with electronic flavour. It was a lot of fun to make and is truly inspired by events that really affected me at the time".The 'Long Road to Home' album will be released on March 26 everywhere digitally, including Spotify and Apple Music, and can already be pre-ordered from the artist via Bandcamp.TRACK LISTING01. Lights Of The City02. Stranger Among Friends03. Walk Along The Cobblestones04. I Need A Friend05. Nothing Really Happened In Vienna06. Halfway To Rome07. View From Lake Geneva08. Last Night In Amsterdam09. Im Coming Home



