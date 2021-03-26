Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 26/03/2021

Classical Composer, Julia Thomsen Opens The Door To 'Paradise'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Classical composer, Julia Thomsen, serenades the ears with her magnificent new composition, 'Paradise'. It is to arrive on all major streaming platforms on Good Friday, 2nd April.

Tender with serene spirit, 'Paradise' captures the feeling of being at one with mother nature, and it flourishes with a spring-themed vibe flowing throughout. It is passionate and pure, and it is challenging not to feel harmonious while listening.

'Paradise is the follow up to the Scottish-born composer, 'Sea Energise' collection, and yet again, it is easy to get lost in her piano performance. Julia also introduces layered violins, and their beautiful tones pull at the heartstrings.

Keeping her performance brief but sweet, Julia leads the way to an ethereal space, allowing the listener to step into 'Paradise' while ditching the mayhem of modern life.
www.juliathomsen.com
instagram.com/juliat1709
facebook.com/juliathomsenmusic
twitter.com/juliathomsen10






