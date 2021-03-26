Judith Haustein Releases 'Freeze'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Freeze, the latest release by German composer, musician and producer Judith
Haustein, is a multidimensional, beautifully refreshing genre hybrid. Judiths soulful, smooth vocals float on top of heavy drums (Adam Osmianski) and deep basslines (Ferg Ireland) that are reminiscent of the nineties Trip-Hop era. The track surprises with some well-hidden Jazz harmonies and the soothing sounds of a cello (Christian Pfeiffer), merging into an unexpected rap from Judiths brother MC BNZ. The mesmerizing music video is complimented by projections of London artist Anne von Freyburgs paintings, underpinning the emotions of the song.
Judith, who studied Jazz and Audio Technology in London, has influences ranging from Björk, Massive
Attack and Joni Mitchell
to Jazz giants like Billie Holiday or Chet Baker
and composers such as Avishai Cohen or Antonio Carlos
Jobim.
During her time at University, Judith
was intensively engaging with modal harmony and Brazilian music. She later began experimenting with sampling and soundscapes, introducing elements of Electronica to her songs, and eventually released her self-produced debut album Fire and sleep.
Over the past four years Judith
has been eagerly working on some original compositions that are the result of a long process of self-reflection and searching for a new authenticity within her music. This triggered the desire to bring more disruption and disharmony into her productions. The latter now appeal through disruptive noise and harsh contrasts that Judith
has been trying to create by using glitch and sound effects alongside dreamy choirs and soothing strings. Trip-hop beats and World elements set a groovy base for these atmospheric arrangements of alternating vocal timbres, jazzy chord layers, distorted guitars and dazzling synths.
Meanwhile, these songs have metamorphosed into her forthcoming twelve-track album The Flood, with Freeze being the first single release.
