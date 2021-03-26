Scarypoolparty Among First Acts To Announce 2021 Tour Plans + New EP Out This Friday!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today (3.26), Scarypoolparty announces The Acoustic Tour, a 16-show solo acoustic tour set for this June. Throughout 2020, this rare virtuoso (MTV) performed a series of live streams for the likes of Billboard, BeeApp, Inside Lands and MelodyVR, plus streams for LA venues The Roxy, The Wiltern and Hotel Cafe. Kicking off June 4 in Tempe, AZ, this upcoming socially-distanced tour is among the first post-pandemic artist tour announcements and marks his first round of dates coming this year. Pre-sale for The Acoustic Tour kicks off Friday, March 26th (password: Paradise). Public on-sale begins on Saturday, March 27th.
The 2020 pandemic lockdown was a time of trailblazing creativity for Scarypoolparty (aka Alejandro Aranda), during which he gained artistic momentum and expanded his audience. The year included the critically-acclaimed EP DOOM HOLOGRAM, which was featured on NPR New Music
Friday, Billboard, The Wild Honey
Pie and Forbes, who called it an incredibly visual and cinematic work. Now with an arsenal of never-before-heard music, is ready for a big 2021.
Last month, he released his single Home, a dark meditation on longing and loneliness blending organic acoustic elements with electronic samples, which landed on Spotifys Chill Pop and Creativity Boost playlists, Apple Musics New Alternative Playlist, Amazons Breakthrough Alternative and more. Hes also been surprising fans with new music on his YouTube channel, releasing videos for tracks Cellphones and The Darkness, plus a 51-minute minute piano improv.
Out this Friday (3.26), LOS ANGELES(via Hollywood Records) is his first major release of 2021 and a product of the stillness of the past year. Co-produced by SAWYR (Taylor Swift, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj) and Scarypoolparty, the new EP is a complex mix of The Weeknd-esque alt-R&B with a jazz-inspired rock vibe. These songs are filled with raw, introspective honesty and Scarypoolparys signature probing lyrics and addictive hooks.
From the outside, a lot of people think of LA as this paradise, Aranda
explains, but living here, you see a lot of people hurting, a lot of people in pain that no one wants to talk about.
LOS ANGELES is undoubtedly Scarypoolpartys most candid yet, facing anxiety and isolation with his heart affixed firmly to his sleeve. Across the EP, he tackles heartbreak and disillusionment (Overdone and Room Full of Cards) alongside the stark realities of living in Los Angeles and the ongoing opioid epidemic (Paradise). The EPs pristine (Rock Sound) trap single, Universe featuring emo-rapper nothing,nowhere. finds Scarypooparty flippantly addressing the immense uncertainty of the world. Alternative Press called it an epic track filled with distorted lyrics and sick keys, Watch/listen.
Scarypoolparty has consistently emerged as one of the industrys standout creators whose underdog story is almost too good to be true. Reminiscent of the genre-blending of Post Malone (Alternative Press) and lane adjacent to that of Muse, Deftones
and Radiohead (HITS), Scarypoolpartys steady stream of inventive hits has helped him amass over 15 million combined streams to date and a social following of more than 700K.
Stay tuned for more new music from Scarypoolparty.
LOS ANGELES Track List:
1. Universe ft. nothing, nowhere. (Alejandro Aranda, Joe Mulherin and TJ Routon)
2. Overdone (Aranda, Routon)
3. Paradise (Aranda, Routon)
4. Room Full of Cards (Aranda, Routon)
The Acoustic Tour Dates:
Fri., June 4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ
Tues., June 8 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX
Wed, June 9 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
Fri., June 11 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA
Sat., June 12 - Avondale Brewing - Birmingham, AL
Sun., June 13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (2 shows)
Mon., June 14 - Graceland - Memphis, TN
Thurs., June 17 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO (2 shows)
Fri., June 18 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO (2 shows)
Sat., June 19 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO (2 shows)
Sun., June 20 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO (2 shows)
