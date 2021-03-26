Scarypoolparty Among First Acts To Announce 2021 Tour Plans + New EP Out This Friday!





The 2020 pandemic lockdown was a time of trailblazing creativity for Scarypoolparty (aka Alejandro Aranda), during which he gained artistic momentum and expanded his audience. The year included the critically-acclaimed EP DOOM HOLOGRAM, which was featured on NPR New



Last month, he released his single Home, a dark meditation on longing and loneliness blending organic acoustic elements with electronic samples, which landed on Spotifys Chill Pop and Creativity Boost playlists, Apple Musics New Alternative Playlist, Amazons Breakthrough Alternative and more. Hes also been surprising fans with new music on his YouTube channel, releasing videos for tracks Cellphones and The Darkness, plus a 51-minute minute piano improv.



Out this Friday (3.26), LOS ANGELES(via Hollywood Records) is his first major release of 2021 and a product of the stillness of the past year. Co-produced by SAWYR (Taylor Swift, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj) and Scarypoolparty, the new EP is a complex mix of The Weeknd-esque alt-R&B with a jazz-inspired rock vibe. These songs are filled with raw, introspective honesty and Scarypoolparys signature probing lyrics and addictive hooks.

From the outside, a lot of people think of LA as this paradise,



LOS ANGELES is undoubtedly Scarypoolpartys most candid yet, facing anxiety and isolation with his heart affixed firmly to his sleeve. Across the EP, he tackles heartbreak and disillusionment (Overdone and Room Full of Cards) alongside the stark realities of living in Los Angeles and the ongoing opioid epidemic (Paradise). The EPs pristine (Rock Sound) trap single, Universe featuring emo-rapper nothing,nowhere. finds Scarypooparty flippantly addressing the immense uncertainty of the world. Alternative Press called it an epic track filled with distorted lyrics and sick keys, Watch/listen.



Scarypoolparty has consistently emerged as one of the industrys standout creators whose underdog story is almost too good to be true. Reminiscent of the genre-blending of Post Malone (Alternative Press) and lane adjacent to that of Muse,

Stay tuned for more new music from Scarypoolparty.



LOS ANGELES Track List:

1. Universe ft. nothing, nowhere. (Alejandro Aranda, Joe Mulherin and TJ Routon)

2. Overdone (Aranda, Routon)

3. Paradise (Aranda, Routon)

4. Room Full of Cards (Aranda, Routon)



The Acoustic Tour Dates:

Fri., June 4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

Tues., June 8 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

Wed, June 9 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Fri., June 11 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

Sat., June 12 - Avondale Brewing - Birmingham, AL

Sun., June 13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (2 shows)

Mon., June 14 - Graceland - Memphis, TN

Thurs., June 17 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO (2 shows)

Fri., June 18 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO (2 shows)

Sat., June 19 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO (2 shows)

Sun., June 20 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO (2 shows)



Website: scarypoolparty.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Scarypoolparty

Instagram: instagram.com/scarypoolparty

Twitter: twitter.com/scarypoolparty

YouTube: youtube.com/scarypoolparty

