Tour Dates 26/03/2021

Scarypoolparty Among First Acts To Announce 2021 Tour Plans + New EP Out This Friday!

Scarypoolparty Among First Acts To Announce 2021 Tour Plans + New EP Out This Friday!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today (3.26), Scarypoolparty announces The Acoustic Tour, a 16-show solo acoustic tour set for this June. Throughout 2020, this rare virtuoso (MTV) performed a series of live streams for the likes of Billboard, BeeApp, Inside Lands and MelodyVR, plus streams for LA venues The Roxy, The Wiltern and Hotel Cafe. Kicking off June 4 in Tempe, AZ, this upcoming socially-distanced tour is among the first post-pandemic artist tour announcements and marks his first round of dates coming this year. Pre-sale for The Acoustic Tour kicks off Friday, March 26th (password: Paradise). Public on-sale begins on Saturday, March 27th.

The 2020 pandemic lockdown was a time of trailblazing creativity for Scarypoolparty (aka Alejandro Aranda), during which he gained artistic momentum and expanded his audience. The year included the critically-acclaimed EP DOOM HOLOGRAM, which was featured on NPR New Music Friday, Billboard, The Wild Honey Pie and Forbes, who called it an incredibly visual and cinematic work. Now with an arsenal of never-before-heard music, is ready for a big 2021.

Last month, he released his single Home, a dark meditation on longing and loneliness blending organic acoustic elements with electronic samples, which landed on Spotifys Chill Pop and Creativity Boost playlists, Apple Musics New Alternative Playlist, Amazons Breakthrough Alternative and more. Hes also been surprising fans with new music on his YouTube channel, releasing videos for tracks Cellphones and The Darkness, plus a 51-minute minute piano improv.

Out this Friday (3.26), LOS ANGELES(via Hollywood Records) is his first major release of 2021 and a product of the stillness of the past year. Co-produced by SAWYR (Taylor Swift, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj) and Scarypoolparty, the new EP is a complex mix of The Weeknd-esque alt-R&B with a jazz-inspired rock vibe. These songs are filled with raw, introspective honesty and Scarypoolparys signature probing lyrics and addictive hooks.
From the outside, a lot of people think of LA as this paradise, Aranda explains, but living here, you see a lot of people hurting, a lot of people in pain that no one wants to talk about.

LOS ANGELES is undoubtedly Scarypoolpartys most candid yet, facing anxiety and isolation with his heart affixed firmly to his sleeve. Across the EP, he tackles heartbreak and disillusionment (Overdone and Room Full of Cards) alongside the stark realities of living in Los Angeles and the ongoing opioid epidemic (Paradise). The EPs pristine (Rock Sound) trap single, Universe featuring emo-rapper nothing,nowhere. finds Scarypooparty flippantly addressing the immense uncertainty of the world. Alternative Press called it an epic track filled with distorted lyrics and sick keys, Watch/listen.

Scarypoolparty has consistently emerged as one of the industrys standout creators whose underdog story is almost too good to be true. Reminiscent of the genre-blending of Post Malone (Alternative Press) and lane adjacent to that of Muse, Deftones and Radiohead (HITS), Scarypoolpartys steady stream of inventive hits has helped him amass over 15 million combined streams to date and a social following of more than 700K.
Stay tuned for more new music from Scarypoolparty.

LOS ANGELES Track List:
1. Universe ft. nothing, nowhere. (Alejandro Aranda, Joe Mulherin and TJ Routon)
2. Overdone (Aranda, Routon)
3. Paradise (Aranda, Routon)
4. Room Full of Cards (Aranda, Routon)

The Acoustic Tour Dates:
Fri., June 4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ
Tues., June 8 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX
Wed, June 9 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
Fri., June 11 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA
Sat., June 12 - Avondale Brewing - Birmingham, AL
Sun., June 13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (2 shows)
Mon., June 14 - Graceland - Memphis, TN
Thurs., June 17 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO (2 shows)
Fri., June 18 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO (2 shows)
Sat., June 19 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO (2 shows)
Sun., June 20 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO (2 shows)

