Tame Impala Reveals 'InnerSpeaker Memories,' A Short Film On The Recording Of 'InnerSpeaker'

Fans can also tune in to hear New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To mark tomorrows release of the InnerSpeaker 10 Year Anniversary Edition via Interscope, Tame Impala aka Kevin Parker reveals InnerSpeaker Memories. The short film captured in the halcyon days by Matt Sav and edited by Alex Haygarth features never-before-seen footage from the recording of InnerSpeaker at the idyllic Wave House Studio in Western Australia.For the 10th anniversary of its release, Tame Impala presents a deluxe, 4LP reissue of the debut album InnerSpeaker. Recorded in 2009 in Western Australia, InnerSpeaker was Parkers first full length missive and an explosive invitation into what would become his inimitable psych-tinged world.This expanded deluxe edition of the album features the singles Solitude Is Bliss, Lucidity, Expectation amongst the original album track list, plus: - A collage of album sketches- An unearthed, side-long jam - New mixes of tracks off the original album- Instrumentals - A deluxe 40-page booklet.In addition, the Tame Impala web-store has been updated with a brand new InnerSpeaker range, including new t-shirt designs, a deluxe blanket and throw pillow. Visit https://official.tameimpala.com/Fans can also tune in to hear Tame Impala on NPR World Cafe today, March 26.



