Rock Legends Donate Invaluable Fan Memorabilia To Support Roadie Relief!





Auction Donations Include but Not Limited To:

1. Tommy Thayer (Kiss) personally signed signature series Epiphone Les Paul.

2. Phil X (Bon Jovi) signed Gibson Les Paul Jr.

3. Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) piano black Gretsch Drum kit he used at Wembley Stadium in 2008 with All

4. A 30 min one on one Zoom with PNUT of 311.

5. 5 different

6. Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine) signed cymbal (used at last Rage show).

7. 2 - 311 band signed posters.

8. Queen +Adman Lambert signed show poster from their last show plus a pair of

9. Ray Luzier (Korn) signed snare drum (his signature series custom hard shell snare case also signed by him).

10. Metallica bundle including show poster, pair of Lars Ulrich's used drum Sticks, and one of Lars's custom snare drum Heads

11. Live performance photographs from shows including: Lemmy (Motörhead)

12. 311 signed skate deck.

13. Artist

14. Steve

15. Avenged Sevenfold signed record.

16. Several concert collectors posters:

17. Darkglass Electronics 500 v1 bass amp

18. Aric Improta (Fever 333) custom art work drum head signed by him

19. Ray Luzier (Korn) signed drum head and pair of sticks

20. Foo Fighters Bundle - Taylor sticks, Dave Grohls sweat band and guitar pic and 2 all access laminates.

21. Custom hand made guitar used on episodes of Couch Riffs.



"Before I became the lead guitarist for KISS almost 20 years ago, I worked behind the scenes with Kiss on and off the road. I have a unique perspective and appreciation for how hard our crew works day in and day out. I've been there." - TOMMY THAYER (KISS)



"Everyone knows that the musician community has suffered. When we get done with a tour, I know that our crew is getting ready to head out on another tour, already. They spend 10-11 months on the road, this is their and their families' livelihoods. I know these families are hurting. I had donated some drumsticks and other items in the past, but decided that, this time, I wanted it to be something special and selected a unique hardshell snare case created by Michael Berg of Humes & Berg and a snare drum that I used on The



"Ive been a touring musician for over twenty eight years and roadies have made it possibly at every step of my career. Roadies are free spirits who solve a myriad of problems daily while out on the road. I donated cause I love talking to awesome people and I thought it could motivate our audience to dig deep and help our industry get back on its feet." - PNUT (311)







Before and during the show they sweat and hustle to get everything ready. After the show they spend more hours erasing evidence that they were ever there at all. Many of these key players work an average of 20 hour days, then move on to the next city to make it happen all over again.



Many of these crew members, "roadies," have been doing this as a career for decades. Some of these roadies, while experts in this field, have never had any other job experience. Since the world pandemic, well over a hundred thousand of these people are left with no income and no financial assistance.



There are no concerts or live events for the foreseeable future. At the beginning of 2020, job opportunity ceased to exist and 2021 remains uncertain. Many are unable to claim unemployment as their expert level trade skills are not recognized and they do not qualify. This on-going problem is leaving 100s of roadies without a secure livelihood.



The government has fallen short. Contacting congressmen and women, senators, and governors to raise the issue has been met with no resolution. Their replies are a formal brush-off and roadies are left hitting a dead end.



