Dispatch Release 'Pour Into You' Single

The band has been teasing details of the album's launch in recent months, having released seven singles including fan-favorite "Born On Earth," and the music on Break Our Fall is pure New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch have released another track from their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall (out May 28th on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings). See below to listen to "Pour Into You," a song with a message that despite all our brokenness, love remains, and always will.Marking the band's eighth studio release, the songs on Break Our Fall speak not only to Chadwick Stokes' and Brad Corrigan's personal evolution, but to human nature itself, charting a course from denial and resistance to growth and acceptance through deep introspection and empathetic character studies. For Stokes and Corrigan, the only constant these past few years has been change: marriage, birth, death, departure. Add to that an exceedingly tense political climate, long-overdue reckonings on racial justice/gender equality, and a runaway global pandemic, and you've got Break Our Fall, an album that enriches Dispatch's distinguished legacy, on which the depth and breadth of the band's stunning songwriting is displayed in full force.Break Our Fall is available for pre-order now. Fans who preorder the album before Friday, May 14th at 5pm ET will gain automatic entry into the "Break Our Fall Sessions" where they will enjoy a behind the scenes conversation about the making of the album, get a chance to engage with Chad & Brad directly, and be the first fans to hear some of the new songs played live. Sessions will begin June 1st and additional details will follow to all who preorder the album.The band has been teasing details of the album's launch in recent months, having released seven singles including fan-favorite "Born On Earth," and the music on Break Our Fall is pure Dispatch - blending infectious roots rock with hints of reggae, folk, and blues, and the production is similarly lean and energetic, leaving plenty of space for some of the group's most pointed, political lyrics to date. Working with frequent collaborators Mike Sawitzke (Eels) and John Dragonetti (The Submarines) to craft a wide-ranging collection of cathartic songs, the result is a timely and essential album from a band still breaking new ground two-and-a-half decades into its storied career, an ode to resilience and survival that manages to find hope and joy on even the darkest of days.



