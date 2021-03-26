Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/03/2021

Simon Andersson Starts 2021 With His Smashing, Yet Soft And Energetic Single "Better Day"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a year co-releasing with other artists, Simon Andersson is back on the music scene. With this self-penned and self-produced piece of music art. There is no doubt to any serious listener that this is a world class production and a very powerful song. To be able to pull off. The writing, the production and mixing aside from playing the piano, guitars and performing the vocals, is something few can master. And it shows us just how musically accomplished this Swedish artist really is.

Better Day is about being there for others when they need a helping hand. As well as realizing just. How dependent you are of someone lending you a hand in your time of need. We all need a friend.2020 has shown us all just how fragile our world really is and the things we take for granted. Living in such turmoil times it is important that we raise our heads, stand together and keep our faith going forward towards a better day.

Simon Andersson is making a name for himself on the international scene, handling multiple. Genres both as an artist, writer, and a music producer. He walked off the Fonda theater stage in Hollywood winning Best Song of The Year back in 2013. Went on a recording trip to Nashville and climbed the Music Row Charts with two singles. CMA Music Festival, with 250.000 visitors, invited him two years in a row and his international fan-base started to grow.

Back in Sweden, Simon built his own recording studio and is currently on a blazing trail, merging musical genres and styles. With about one million streams on Spotify alone, Simon is recharging his sound going forward and has no intentions on slowing down. Better Day is Simons first solo release in two years and the starting point of a new chapter. A nice blend of pop music and indie rock. BIG guitars and HUGE drums reminding us of Phil Collins and arena rock. Yet a subtle intro featuring the piano and Simon's intimate voice. Halfway through there is an instrumental break building up to the full-fledged end chorus.

This part features the sound that gave this song its nickname; The Alarm Song.

Artist name:Simon Andersson
Current with:First solo release in two years.
Release info:Single. Name: Better Day.
Release date:26 March 2021

Theres an alarm sound featured in the instrumental part of the track. This quickly gave the song its nickname The Alarm Song by people hearing it for the first time while Simon was producing the single.

Simon Andersson have won multiple awards for his music,e.g., Best Song of the Year in Hollywood and was the only Swedish artist at the CMA festival in Nashville 2015 & 2016.
orcd.co/simonanderssonbetterday
www.facebook.com/simonanderssonofficial
www.instagram.com/anderssonmusic






Most read news of the week
Introducing The Indie Hip-Hop Artist, Sachey
Gaz Price - The Muskerz Are Coming
Johnny Orlando Releases 'I Don't' Produced By Multi-Platinum Production/ DJ Duo DVBBS
Mitchel Evan Releases His Much Anticipated Self-titled Album "Mitchel Evan"
Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21
Rare Michael Jordan Viral Video To Be Sold As NFT
Runrig's Full 3-Hour Concert Film 'The Last Dance' On BBC Alba
Island/UMe Set To Release 'Amy Winehouse At The BBC' On May 7, 2021
Dillon Carmichael Blends Old School Traditionalism With Modern-Day Humor On 'Hot Beer' EP


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0079899 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012137889862061 secs