Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith

Just one week after releasing his album, Justin Bieber
has announced a deluxe edition. According to a post on Biebers Instagram Stories, the Triple Chucks Deluxe
is set to arrive tonight featuring six bonus tracks.
One of the new tracks may include a collaboration Lil Uzi Vert. Bieber told Vogue that the rapper is featured on a song called There She Go, which he admits will probably be huge on TikTok because it kind of has that feel to it.
.@justinbieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) will be released TONIGHT with 6 new songs! - Justin Bieber
Charts (@chartdrew) March 25, 2021
Both Jaden
Smith and Tori Kelly
shared the Triple Chucks Deluxe
cover art, leading fans to believe that they are also featured on the album.
Triple Chucks Deluxe
Coming Soon. - Jaden
(@jaden) March 25, 2021
The original Justice
arrived last Friday, spawning collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Burna Boy, The Kid LAROI, and Dominic Fike, along with the Daniel
Caesar and GIVEŌN-assisted single Peaches.
This album is meant to encourage people, Bieber told DJ Khaleds The First One podcast. In the mission statement for the album I talked about how music is such a great way to connect people and bring them together, remind them they are not alone provide that safe space, comforting music to move and groove.