Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith

This album is meant to encourage people, Bieber told DJ Khaleds The First One podcast. In the mission statement for the album I talked about how music is such a great way to connect people and bring them together, remind them they are not alone provide that safe space, comforting music to move and groove. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just one week after releasing his album, Justin Bieber has announced a deluxe edition. According to a post on Biebers Instagram Stories, the Triple Chucks Deluxe is set to arrive tonight featuring six bonus tracks.One of the new tracks may include a collaboration Lil Uzi Vert. Bieber told Vogue that the rapper is featured on a song called There She Go, which he admits will probably be huge on TikTok because it kind of has that feel to it..@justinbieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) will be released TONIGHT with 6 new songs! - Justin Bieber Charts (@chartdrew) March 25, 2021Both Jaden Smith and Tori Kelly shared the Triple Chucks Deluxe cover art, leading fans to believe that they are also featured on the album.Triple Chucks Deluxe Coming Soon. - Jaden (@jaden) March 25, 2021The original Justice arrived last Friday, spawning collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Burna Boy, The Kid LAROI, and Dominic Fike, along with the Daniel Caesar and GIVEŌN-assisted single Peaches.This album is meant to encourage people, Bieber told DJ Khaleds The First One podcast. In the mission statement for the album I talked about how music is such a great way to connect people and bring them together, remind them they are not alone provide that safe space, comforting music to move and groove.



