Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/03/2021

Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith

Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just one week after releasing his album, Justin Bieber has announced a deluxe edition. According to a post on Biebers Instagram Stories, the Triple Chucks Deluxe is set to arrive tonight featuring six bonus tracks.

One of the new tracks may include a collaboration Lil Uzi Vert. Bieber told Vogue that the rapper is featured on a song called There She Go, which he admits will probably be huge on TikTok because it kind of has that feel to it.
.@justinbieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) will be released TONIGHT with 6 new songs! - Justin Bieber Charts (@chartdrew) March 25, 2021

Both Jaden Smith and Tori Kelly shared the Triple Chucks Deluxe cover art, leading fans to believe that they are also featured on the album.
Triple Chucks Deluxe Coming Soon. - Jaden (@jaden) March 25, 2021

The original Justice arrived last Friday, spawning collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Burna Boy, The Kid LAROI, and Dominic Fike, along with the Daniel Caesar and GIVEŌN-assisted single Peaches.
This album is meant to encourage people, Bieber told DJ Khaleds The First One podcast. In the mission statement for the album I talked about how music is such a great way to connect people and bring them together, remind them they are not alone provide that safe space, comforting music to move and groove.






Most read news of the week
Introducing The Indie Hip-Hop Artist, Sachey
Johnny Orlando Releases 'I Don't' Produced By Multi-Platinum Production/ DJ Duo DVBBS
Gaz Price - The Muskerz Are Coming
Mitchel Evan Releases His Much Anticipated Self-titled Album "Mitchel Evan"
Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21
Rare Michael Jordan Viral Video To Be Sold As NFT
Runrig's Full 3-Hour Concert Film 'The Last Dance' On BBC Alba
Island/UMe Set To Release 'Amy Winehouse At The BBC' On May 7, 2021
Dillon Carmichael Blends Old School Traditionalism With Modern-Day Humor On 'Hot Beer' EP


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083330 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019180774688721 secs