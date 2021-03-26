Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/03/2021

Jennifer Hudson Powers The Motown Classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jennifer Hudson first won over America's hearts as a contestant on American Idol, but she became a star with her fictionalized historical character in the hit movie Dreamgirls. Hudson will soon be playing a very real historical figure, as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming movie Respect.

Speaking of classic soul giants, for her newest single, Hudson covers an iconic Motown song. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" was taken to the top of the charts by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and it has been covered hundreds of times since. Hudson gives the song a modern sheen, but with just a touch of the Philly soul orchestration. And of course, her powerful vocals are on point throughout.






Most read news of the week
Introducing The Indie Hip-Hop Artist, Sachey
Johnny Orlando Releases 'I Don't' Produced By Multi-Platinum Production/ DJ Duo DVBBS
Mitchel Evan Releases His Much Anticipated Self-titled Album "Mitchel Evan"
Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21
Runrig's Full 3-Hour Concert Film 'The Last Dance' On BBC Alba
Rare Michael Jordan Viral Video To Be Sold As NFT
Island/UMe Set To Release 'Amy Winehouse At The BBC' On May 7, 2021
Judy Whitmore Is Keeping The Great American Songbook Alive With New Single
Dillon Carmichael Blends Old School Traditionalism With Modern-Day Humor On 'Hot Beer' EP


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084071 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037257671356201 secs