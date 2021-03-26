Jennifer Hudson Powers The Motown Classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Jennifer Hudson first won over America's hearts as a contestant on American Idol, but she became a star with her fictionalized historical character in the hit movie Dreamgirls. Hudson will soon be playing a very real historical figure, as Aretha Franklin
in the upcoming movie Respect.
Speaking of classic soul giants, for her newest single, Hudson covers an iconic Motown song. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough
" was taken to the top of the charts by Marvin Gaye
and Tammi Terrell, and it has been covered hundreds of times since. Hudson gives the song a modern sheen, but with just a touch of the Philly soul orchestration. And of course, her powerful vocals are on point throughout.