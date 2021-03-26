Jennifer Hudson Powers The Motown Classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"





Jennifer Hudson first won over America's hearts as a contestant on American Idol, but she became a star with her fictionalized historical character in the hit movie Dreamgirls. Hudson will soon be playing a very real historical figure, as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming movie Respect. Speaking of classic soul giants, for her newest single, Hudson covers an iconic Motown song. " Ain't No Mountain High Enough " was taken to the top of the charts by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and it has been covered hundreds of times since. Hudson gives the song a modern sheen, but with just a touch of the Philly soul orchestration. And of course, her powerful vocals are on point throughout.




