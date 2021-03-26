Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/03/2021

D-Nice, Ne-Yo & Kent Jones Deliver An Instant Classic Jam!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) D-Nice has been Mr. Everything for a long time now. The DJ, producer, rapper and beatboxer first hit the scene more than three decades ago, and he is still going strong in 2021.

On his latest, he delivers a dance-tastic earworm that will make it tough for fans to stay in their seats. Featuring guest vocals by Ne-Yo and a rap by Kent Jones, No Plans for Love has become the fastest rising single on Adult Soul radio, and with good reason.
The trio has an immediate chemistry, and the deliver a number that has the feel of an early 00s dance classic.

No Plans For Love is D-Nices latest official offering since his sophomore LP To Tha Rescue, which was released via Jive Records a whopping thirty years ago. That project saw 12 tracks with additional features from KRS-One, Naughty By Nature, Too $hort, and E-Marvelous. A year prior, he dropped off his debut album Call Me D-Nice, a moderate commercial success that peaked at number 75 on the Billboard 200.






Most read news of the week
Introducing The Indie Hip-Hop Artist, Sachey
Gaz Price - The Muskerz Are Coming
Johnny Orlando Releases 'I Don't' Produced By Multi-Platinum Production/ DJ Duo DVBBS
Mitchel Evan Releases His Much Anticipated Self-titled Album "Mitchel Evan"
Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21
Rare Michael Jordan Viral Video To Be Sold As NFT
Runrig's Full 3-Hour Concert Film 'The Last Dance' On BBC Alba
Island/UMe Set To Release 'Amy Winehouse At The BBC' On May 7, 2021
Dillon Carmichael Blends Old School Traditionalism With Modern-Day Humor On 'Hot Beer' EP


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101240 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001446008682251 secs