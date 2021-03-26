D-Nice, Ne-Yo & Kent Jones Deliver An Instant Classic Jam!

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
D-Nice has been Mr. Everything for a long time now. The DJ, producer, rapper and beatboxer first hit the scene more than three decades ago, and he is still going strong in 2021.
On his latest, he delivers a dance-tastic earworm that will make it tough for fans to stay in their seats. Featuring guest vocals by Ne-Yo
and a rap by Kent Jones, No Plans for Love has become the fastest rising single on Adult Soul radio, and with good reason.
The trio has an immediate chemistry, and the deliver a number that has the feel of an early 00s dance classic.
No Plans For Love is D-Nices latest official offering since his sophomore LP To Tha Rescue, which was released via Jive Records a whopping thirty years ago. That project saw 12 tracks with additional features from KRS-One, Naughty By Nature, Too $hort, and E-Marvelous. A year prior, he dropped off his debut album Call Me D-Nice, a moderate commercial success that peaked at number 75 on the Billboard 200.