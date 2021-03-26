D-Nice, Ne-Yo & Kent Jones Deliver An Instant Classic Jam!





No Plans For Love is D-Nices latest official offering since his sophomore LP To Tha Rescue, which was released via Jive Records a whopping thirty years ago. That project saw 12 tracks with additional features from KRS-One, Naughty By Nature, Too $hort, and E-Marvelous. A year prior, he dropped off his debut album Call Me D-Nice, a moderate commercial success that peaked at number 75 on the Billboard 200. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) D-Nice has been Mr. Everything for a long time now. The DJ, producer, rapper and beatboxer first hit the scene more than three decades ago, and he is still going strong in 2021.On his latest, he delivers a dance-tastic earworm that will make it tough for fans to stay in their seats. Featuring guest vocals by Ne-Yo and a rap by Kent Jones, No Plans for Love has become the fastest rising single on Adult Soul radio, and with good reason.The trio has an immediate chemistry, and the deliver a number that has the feel of an early 00s dance classic.No Plans For Love is D-Nices latest official offering since his sophomore LP To Tha Rescue, which was released via Jive Records a whopping thirty years ago. That project saw 12 tracks with additional features from KRS-One, Naughty By Nature, Too $hort, and E-Marvelous. A year prior, he dropped off his debut album Call Me D-Nice, a moderate commercial success that peaked at number 75 on the Billboard 200.



